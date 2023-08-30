Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble, The King Of Fighters AllStar | Tagged: King of Fighters, Mobile

The King Of Fighters AllStar Adds New Ultimate Tier Fighters

Netmarble has released a new update The King Of Fighters AllStar, bringing about a new kind of fighter as well as a new storyline.

Netmarble and SNK have released a new update for The King Of Fighters AllStar, bringing a new story and a new type of fighter to the game. First off, the game will now have Ultimate or UE grade fighters, which will enhance the way you play the game with new skills attached, and the first two you'll see like this are Ash Criimson and Maki Kagura. Which times in perfectly with the game's new storyline, centering around Ash for an iconic story arc. We got more details below as the update is now live.

The new grade of fighter – Ultimate or UE grade fighters – use their exclusive skill Phantom Awakening, and can take advantage of Phantom Mode where their stats increase. Each UE grade fighter has a UE skill once they reach Phantom Mode and will enhance their PUE Skill (Phantom Ultimate Skill). These fighters start at their maximum potential, allowing them to instantly allow players to take on some of the toughest fights KOF AllStar has to offer.

UE Ash Crimson (Green element/Attack type) is the first of this new tier of fighters. His leader skill increases the ATK of Green element fighters, while his special skill is a buff that increases the Blast skill damage, which is activated when landing Active Skills on Elite and Boss monsters.

(Green element/Attack type) is the first of this new tier of fighters. His leader skill increases the ATK of Green element fighters, while his special skill is a buff that increases the Blast skill damage, which is activated when landing Active Skills on Elite and Boss monsters. UE Maki Kagura (Red element/Defense type) also joins the fight in this update. She offers a stacking buff that will be available upon active skill use, and once she reaches a certain number of buffs, she can obtain a special buff that increases the ATK and Active Skill DMG for a few seconds.

Kicking off in this update is The Ash Saga, a new scenario that will be updated as part of the restructuring in 2003 stories. Players can enjoy new versions of scenarios by clearing each chapter and earning various rewards at the same time by clearing missions in each chapter. The Ash Saga is one of King of Fighters' most celebrated story arcs – its addition to the game has been long anticipated, and it's finally here! Also joining the wealth of content in this update is the Tower of Illusion. Players can challenge high level stages with the new equipment item, Plugins. Each stage is built with team synergy in mind, allowing players to form new teams created specifically to counter each one. Total 5 types of Plugins can be farmed in a new framing dungeon [Plugin Plant], with Plugins being rewarded to enhance fighters of all grades to increase their stats.

