Miraibo GO Confirms Release Date For Mid-October

Dreamcube has confirmed the official release date for Miraibo GO, as the game will be released for mobile devices in mid-October

Mobile developer and publisher Dreamcube has confirmed the official release date for Miraibo GO, which will be in October. The team revealed that the official launch date for mobile and PC will be October 10, and they will continue to pre-register people ahead of the official launch. Until then, we have more info about the game here and the pre-registration trailer above.

Miraibo GO

Venture into the vast open world that awaits, capture adorable pals called Mira's, battle fellow players, and construct your perfect base! Each pal possesses its own personality, skills, and elemental affinities. Players can capture these Miras using special Mira-balls, forging bonds and growing stronger together as they conquer challenging bosses and navigate a world fraught with danger! With countless Miras to encounter, your journey through Miraibo's world is yours to create…

Gather resources, craft equipment, and create a space to thrive in this untamed world. At every step of the way, your Miras will be on hand to lend a helping hand, even when it comes to exploration! Miras can be mounted, so hop aboard and discover hidden secrets and breathtaking scenery as you gallop across the land. Band together with friends and their Miras to tackle challenging foes and channel your collective power to emerge victorious.

The More The Merrier: Pre-registering for Miraibo GO will boost players as they unlock Milestone rewards which can be claimed within the first 180 days of the games launch. From resources and food to Mira-balls, the more people who sign up the better the rewards will be.

Miraibo GO introduces players to unique Miras they can forge bonds with and explore a perilous world alongside. These critters can be captured using Mira-balls to allow anyone venturing into boss battles and other dangers to benefit from their individual abilities and elemental affinities. The Pals We Made Along The Way: Coming together as a community allows players to earn some handy rewards. A dedicated Discord server and community channels help to keep Mira trainers in touch and share the latest news and event details.

