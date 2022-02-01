The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Legends Part 2: Shining Genesect

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first five sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, and Ultra Prism), now it's time to look at this era's first special set. A special set (sometimes called a holiday set) is an expansion of cards released in branded products rather than a booster box. You can tell when a set is "special" when it doesn't have the era's name as part of its title. Shining Legends was released on October 6th, 2017 and focused on Shiny Pokémon. Notably, it brought back the vintage "Shining" style of card introduced during the Neo era. Today, let's take a look at the first Shining card in the set: Shining Genesect.

Shining cards are set apart from your everyday foil card because of both the texture and the placement of the foil. Instead of foil on the background of the artwork, it is the actual Pokémon's figure that is rendered in foil. The foil is textured as well, with the same raised and etched grooves you can see on Full Art cards. This is especially beautiful with Shining Genesect, because the red color palette of this Shiny Mythical paired with that tactile foil makes it sparkle like a ruby when you examine it under the light. I don't normally do photos in my retrospective series because I do so many different parts in an attempt to write about as many cards as I can, but I do want to spotlight the Shining cards of Shining Legends in a special way. There's really nothing that a digital image can do to show what one of these looks like. Here is my personal Shining Genesect!

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Shining Legends. To look back on this series, click the Shining Legends tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.