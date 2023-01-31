The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 58: Rayquaza CSR The Trainer Gallery subset of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest pairs Zinnia, a Dragon-type Trainer with a tragic past, with Rayquaza.

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner, and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue to explore the Trainer Gallery subset of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Trainer Gallery subsets have been running through all main series Sword & Shield sets since early 2022's Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. These subsets consist of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainer Supporters, and Black and Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the Reverse Holo slot, making openings of these sets quite dynamic.

The pairing of Rayquaza and Zinnia here, as well as the lack of a Rayquaza V Character Super Rare, makes me think that the Rayquaza V Alt Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies featuring Zinnia was initially planned as a Character Super Rare to pair with this. I'm sure of it, pretty much, because the same layout is true for Duraludon, which we will get to tomorrow.

This Rayquaza VMAX Character Super Rare depicts Zinnia standing like a badass in front of the towering Rayquaza VMAX. Hideki Ishikawa delivers a striking image with vibrant art that is big on mood. If this had been in Evolving Skies in place of the Rayquaza VMAX Alt Art we got in that set; it'd likely be even more valuable.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through this Lugia and Alolan Vulpix-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Trainer Gallery subset of this expansion.