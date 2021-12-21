The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike Part 32

The Pokémon TCG has outdone itself with its latest release, Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. Fusion Strike, which was released in November 2021, is the largest expansion that the Pokémon TCG has ever released with a whopping 264 cards before Secret Rares. The set is partly based on the Japanese expansion Fusion Arts but also adapts several key Japanese promo cards as well as cards from sets like Eevee Heroes that were left out of that set's English equivalent, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike is notable for its focus on the Mythical Pokémon Mew and Gengar VMAX, as well as its introduction of a new Battle Style to the competitive TCG with Fusion Pokémon now joining Rapid Strike and Single Strike. Now, let's take a journey through the best cards in this staggeringly large set of Pokémon cards.

Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike closes out the current run of Gold Secret Rare energies that began earlier this year in Battle Styles. These cards are love 'em or hate 'em because the idea is quite simple, and I'm firmly in the love 'em camp. While I'd of course rather pull an Alternate Art, these cards are quite beautiful in person. While the silvery, textured foil used for Full Arts and Alternate Art is subtle, allowing the artwork to shine, the textured foil on Gold Cards sparkles with every color of the rainbow, which elevates the simple and elegant design of these energy cards in a major way.

For those looking for a complete set of Sword & Shield-era Gold Secret Rare Energies, here is where every type can be found:

Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign: Water Energy, Psychic Energy, Fighting Energy

Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies: Electric Energy, Dark Energy, Steel Energy

Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike: Grass Energy, Fire Energy

