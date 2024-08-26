Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Games, Supermassive Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Casting Of Frank Stone

The Casting of Frank Stone Releases Free Public Demo

Behaviour Interactive have released a new free demo for The Casting of Frank Stone, which you can try out on Steam this week

Play as Sam Green and explore Cedar Hills Steel Mill in a thriller packed with Dead by Daylight Easter Eggs.

Discover features like Twitch Integration, Plunderer’s Instinct, 8MM Camera, and Couch Co-Op.

Every decision shapes the story and impacts character fates in this emotional, high-stakes horror game.

Behaviour Interactive and Supermassive Games have dropped a new free demo for The Casting Of Frank Stone that you can play right now. After having a pretty successful run at Gamescom this past week with a new video reveal, it only makes sense they would want you to try it out ahead of time. For this specific demo, you'll play Sam Green, a determined policeman investigating the mysterious disappearance of a child that leads you to the Cedar Hills Steel Mill. You'll encounter some interesting hints to the story, as well as some Easter Eggs for fans of Dead by Daylight to discover, as you explore a few different paths of the story. The demo is available on Steam right now.

The Casting Of Frank Stone

The shadow of Frank Stone looms over Cedar Hills, a town forever altered by his violent past. As a group of young friends are about to discover, Stone's blood-soaked legacy cuts deep, leaving scars across families, generations, and the very fabric of reality itself. In the depths of an Oregon steel mill, the gruesome crimes of a sadistic killer spawn horrors beyond comprehension. Delve into the mystery of Cedar Hills alongside an original cast of characters bound together on a twisted journey where nothing is quite as it seems. Every decision you make shapes the story and impacts the fate of the characters within it. Brimming with emotional gut punches and high-stakes horror, discover how a simple decision can become a truly heart-wrenching dilemma.

Cutting Room Floor: Step into the director's chair and revisit key story decisions, seek out missing collectibles, or relive your favorite moments without having to start a new game. Unlock the Cutting Room Floor by purchasing the Deluxe Edition or completing The Casting of Frank Stone for the first time.

Twitch Integration: Streamers and viewers alike can experience The Casting of Frank Stone together. With a Twitch Integration feature, viewers can vote on each choice throughout the game. Streamers will have a limited number of vetoes to override a decision should they disagree with the audience's choice.

Plunderer's Instinct: Plunderer's Instinct, which shares a name with a Dead by Daylight Survivor Perk, highlights the aura of any Trinket Chest you might have missed. With the simple press of a button, the aura of all nearby Trinket Chests will be revealed. Unlock this feature for your first playthrough by pre-ordering, or unlock it by completing the game.

8MM Camera Feature: What would a filmmaker be without their camera? When our characters find themselves stalked by an invisible presence, players can use the 8MM camera lens to observe their supernatural pursuer – if they dare.

Couch Co-Op: Share the experience with Couch Co-op, which allows up to 4 friends to play through The Casting of Frank Stone together in one room. Pass the controller back and forth as the character's perspective changes throughout the game.

