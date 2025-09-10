Posted in: Acclaim, Games, Video Games | Tagged: acclaim

Acclaim Makes a Comeback With Several New Game Reveals

The new owners of Acclaim took to livestreaming today with the Acclaim Showcase 2025, showing off everything they are working on

Article Summary Acclaim returns with the Acclaim Showcase 2025, revealing nine upcoming titles under new ownership.

Fresh games like Tossdown, Ground Zero Hero, and Talaka promise unique settings and action-packed gameplay.

Classic-inspired titles such as Basketball Classics and Katanaut add a nostalgic touch to the lineup.

Genres range from Metroidvania and roguelite to rhythm action and sports for a diverse new Acclaim portfolio.

A couple of months after several industry vets announced their purchase of the classic Acclaim brand, we got our first look at what they have planned to release under its banner. The Acclaim Showcase 2025 showed off nine games, many of them brand-new titles in development that the company will take on as the publisher, and a couple of known games that we were shocked to see them take over, such as Katanaut. We have the full list below and the video above, and the company appears to have some bangers on the way.

Tossdown

Deliver packages in a world where everything's out to kill you, escape wild hazards and enemies, fight back using wacky power-ups and choose from a variety of perks to improve your chances of survival.

Ground Zero Hero

Ground Zero Hero is an action-roguelite with light survival elements set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Battle mutated freaks, absorb their radioactive guts, mutate yourself to gain new powers… and eat a lot of candy.

Basketball Classics

5-on-5 Pro Basketball born from the golden era of sports games. This spiritual successor to the 8-bit ballers bridges the gap between retro and today's simulation games. Side-scrolling, arcade action is paired with on-the-fly strategy. 3-button gameplay is easy to pick up, but it's the dynamic play-calling that elevates this title beyond just long bombs and acrobatics.

Pixel Washer

Step into the hooves of Pigxel, a plucky pig armed with a powerful power washer, tasked with cleaning up a messy town. Wielding your trusty washer, you'll spray your way through a variety of exciting challenges.

The Prisoning: Fletcher's Quest

Enter the mind of Fletcher Howie Jr, a game developer on the brink of physical and emotional burnout during the final stages of an intense project. After a visit to the psychologist that goes horribly wrong, you must escape your perilous mental prison in a Metroidvania drenched in anxiety based on a very true story.

GRIDbeat!

A rhythm-fueled cyber-dungeon crawler where every move must match the music or risk total system shutdown. You just breached Knoss.OS, the planet's most fortified corporate network, and made off with a payload of priceless data. Now you're trapped inside, hunted by rogue security protocols and hostile malware. Your only way out? Sync with the system. Move to the beat. And escape before the grid locks you down for good.

Talaka

A fast-paced, combat-driven roguelite that brings Afro-Brazilian mythology to life in a vivid, hand-painted world unlike anything you've seen.

HYPERyuki: Snowboard Syndicate

Welcome to the Snowboard Syndicate! Race, compete, and explore the slopes as a colorful cast of unique characters! But what's snowboarding without a little bit of drip? Through exploring and racing, you can unlock cosmetics such as designs for your snowboard and clothes to make sure you shine the brightest while shredding.

Katanaut

Katanaut is a fast-paced, Metroidvania-inspired action roguelite blending fluid combat and cosmic horror. Slash, dodge, and wield powerful abilities as you battle through a station sprawling with twisted, once-human horrors. Adapt, survive, and descend into the shadows to uncover dark secrets. ​Lovingly dubbed Dead Space Cells by early fans.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!