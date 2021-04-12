The Colonists Will Be Coming To All Major Consoles On May 4th

Auroch Digital have finally given the console version of The Colonists a release date as its coming out on May 4th. Last month it was revealed that the cute 2018 game about robots going to a new planet to help set it up for humans to live would be getting released for all three major consoles sometime this year. Now we know that it'll be coming out sooner than expected with all of the updates and content for the game to this point. You can check out the latest trailer below as we wait for the game to go up for pre-order.

The Colonists is a relaxing settlement building game inspired by classic titles like The Settlers and the Anno series. Take on a series of individual campaign missions, play randomly generated maps, compete on player-designed creations or build your colony unfettered by any constraints in the sandbox mode. You take control of a team of self-replicating robots built to simulate human civilisation. After escaping Earth, The Colonists are now free to roam the galaxy in search of a new home and construct their dream settlement. You'll advance through three different Ages as you build infrastructure for your colony by constructing road, boat and train transport systems. Harvest natural resources, set up farming and food production, create expeditions to discover new lands and research new technologies. With two separate mission tracks, The Colonists lets either you create sprawling settlements in peace or race to compete against AI colonies in military winner-takes-all scenarios. Explore, research, manage, tweak and refine to your heart's content. Harvest: Gather Resources like wood, iron, stone, fish, and lots more

Refine: Turn resources into useful items, like bread, bricks, and planks

Build: Create homes, farms, and factories for your bots to live in and work on

Research: Advance technologies from steam trains to space rockets

Expand: Increase the complexity and reap rewards as you chase productivity zen

Campaign: 14 missions split into separate peaceful and military branches

Sandbox Mode: Customise various game settings to play the game how you like

Challenge Trophies: Special speed-run challenges which test the most expert colony builders

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Colonists Console Trailer | The Colonists Is Coming To Console May 4th! (https://youtu.be/fuRCTfYFEWI)