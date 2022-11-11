The Op Reveals New Yellowstone Version Of Monopoly

In preparation for the upcoming new season of Yellowstone, The Op has revealed a brand new edition of Monopoly based on the show. Officially just being called Monopoly: Yellowstone, this is very much what you might suspect from other editions of the board game based on an IP. You got properties, tokens, money, Chance and Community Chest cards, and more, all changed to look like and represent a number of items from the TV series. With the show making its return on Sunday, November 13th, this game makes for the perfect chance for hardcore fans to have a little fun ahead of the premier. You can read more below from the company on this release as it's for sale on their website and Amazon for $45 right now.

"Buy, sell, and trade well-known locations anchored by the Dutton family's coveted Montana ranch, including the Dutton Stables, the Painted Horse Casino & Hotel, and more. Choose from six custom-sculpted cowhand-related tokens before you begin posting Wranglers and Foremen to secure and protect your land. Just remember the wise words of John Dutton, 'You build something worth having, someone's gonna try to take it.'"

Saddle up for a fierce game night with this collectible edition of Monopoly featuring Yellowstone, the popular television drama series from Paramount Networks – a great gift for fans of the show and a great for family game night!

Buy, sell, and trade your way to undisputed victory as you collect properties featuring some of the series' most recognizable locations, including the Dutton Ranch Main House, Stables, Bunkhouse, Rip & Beth's Cabin, Paradise Valley Resort, Four Sixes Ranch, and many more. And the classic Railroad properties are updated to Chopper, Ranch Truck, Utility Task Vehicle, and Horse.

Featuring six custom sculpted tokens – Branding Iron, Cowboy Hat, Rope, Saddle, Bull, and Belt Buckle.