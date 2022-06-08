The Dark Heart Of Balor Will Have A Free Demo At Steam Next Fest

Indie developer and publisher Game Artists will be taking part in Steam Next Fest with a free demo of The Dark Heart Of Balor. The game has been in development for a while now as the team originally earmarked it for an Early Access release sometime in mid-2022. We're guessing the demo, which will be released on June 13th, will be the precursor to actually telling us when that version of the game will be coming out. We have more info on it below as we look forward to seeing what will be in the demo.

The Dark Heart Of Balor is a dark fantasy hack and slash side scroller, where you play the demon possessed Hunter. Archdemon Balor has opened the Gate of Hell into the human realm and hordes of demons and monsters have flooded into man's world destroying everything in their path. You must protect those who are still alive and ultimately destroy Balor to close the Gate. Your quest will take you across the continent of Eridun into dark crypts, demon infested wilds, and demonic rifts in the fabric of the world. It will be full of deadly traps, ambushes, and puzzles. The diabolic foes in your way will test your combat skills and newly found arcane powers. Will you become strong enough to put an end to Balor's reign of terror? The fate of the world depends on you, Hunter. Thrilling 3D side-scrolling hack and slash gameplay.

An atmospheric dark fantasy world to explore. Each level in the game features a unique environmental design, variety of NPCs, and interesting usage of player's skills and locomotion.

A plethora of deadly weapons and powers to unlock. You have at your disposal an assortment of arms, melee and magical, that you can use in several powerful combinations.

An army of monsters and demons to slay.

Upgrade system. As the game progresses, you will gain skill points that can be used to upgrade your character's abilities, such as multiple offensive and defensive skills and magic.