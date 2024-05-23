Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Jenna Ortega, michael keaton, tim burton, winona ryder

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: New Trailer, 8 Character Posters, 7 Images

Warner Bros. has released the official trailer, 8 character posters, and 7 images from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The film will be released on September 6th.

Article Summary Official trailer, 8 character posters, and 7 images for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" released.

Sequel teases a polished homage to the original with Winona Ryder's return.

Focus remains on Lydia and Beetlejuice, hinting at a promising follow-up.

Sept 6 release set for theaters and IMAX, bringing mayhem back to the big screen.

We have the new trailer and a whole bunch of other stuff from the new Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer. Not only did we get the official trailer, but we also have eight character posters and seven new images, so there is plenty of content out there for fans to enjoy. The new trailer gives us a better idea of what the plot is and shows off some of the VFX work. It looks a lot like the original film but a little more polished, which is exactly the look it sounds like they were going for. It has become apparent that Winona Ryder has elected not to age because they keep showing images of her as a teenage Lydia, and they look almost the same, so we love that. It also seems like this isn't going to be one of those sequels where the daughter becomes the new main character over the mother, who was the main in the previous film. This still very much seems like the Lydia and Beetlejuice show, for the most part, and that, more than anything, seems like an indication that there is hope for this film. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is still a few months away, so we might not see much from this until later in the summer, but this could help the summer end/help the fall begin on a high note.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Beetlejuice is back! Oscar-nominated, singular creative visionary Tim Burton and Oscar nominee and star Michael Keaton reunite for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to Burton's award-winning Beetlejuice.

Keaton returns to his iconic role alongside Oscar nominee Winona Ryder (Stranger Things, Little Women) as Lydia Deetz and two-time Emmy winner Catherine O'Hara (Schitt$ Creek, Corpse Bride) as Delia Deetz, with new cast members Justin Theroux (Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, The Leftovers), Monica Bellucci (Spectre, The Matrix films), Arthur Conti (House of the Dragon) in his feature film debut, with Emmy nominee Jenna Ortega (Wednesday, Scream VI) as Lydia's daughter, Astrid, and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (Poor Things, At Eternity's Gate).

Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic, and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times, and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Burton, a genre unto himself, directs from a screenplay by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar (Wednesday), story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith (The LEGO® Batman Movie), based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson. The film's producers are Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tommy Harper, and Burton, with Sara Desmond, Katterli Frauenfelder, Gough, Millar, Brad Pitt, Larry Wilson, Laurence Senelick, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary, Anthony Tittanegro, Grahame-Smith, and David Katzenberg executive producing.

A Warner Bros. Pictures presentation, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, will be released only in theaters and IMAX on September 6, 2024, nationwide and internationally beginning 4 September 2024. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!