Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, russell t davies

Doctor Who: "73 Yards" Preview; RTD Teases "Spooky," "Strange" Episode

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies offered some teases about "spooky" and "strange" episode "73 Yards" ahead of a sneak preview.

As we write this, there are only a little more than 24 hours to go until Showrunner Russell T. Davies and series stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson's (Ruby Sunday) Doctor Who Episode 4: "73 Yards" (written by Davies and directed by Dylan Holmes Williams) hits Disney+ and BBC IPlayer screens. As we discussed in our spoiler-free review, this is another one of those episodes that you just don't see coming – because just when you think you've got a handle on this… SPOILERS! We do know that Aneurin Barnard (Peaky Blinders) and Dame Sian Phillips (Silent Witness) are part of the episode's cast – and an appearance from recurring guest star/huge mystery Susan Twist as "Hiker" is sure to fuel the season's conspiracy theories. With that in mind, here's a look back at the images that were released – followed by a special message from Davies teasing what's to come:

Before we take a look back at the social media teaser and episode trailer that was previously released, we have a special message from Davis and his "spooky" and "strange" episode. Make sure to pay attention to what Davies has to say – we all know by now that he chooses his words wisely when discussing Doctor Who (like noting how we need to pay attention to the scrolls at the beginning and that "Rest in Peace, Mad Jack" will make much more sense). But Davies didn't stop by the show's official podcast empty-handed – that's right, we also have a preview clip to pass along:

"73 YARDS" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Dylan Holmes Williams)

"DOT AND BUBBLE" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Dylan Holmes Williams)

"ROGUE" (Writer: Kate Herron and Briony Redman; Director: Ben Chessell)

"THE LEGEND OF RUBY SUNDAY" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

"EMPIRE OF DEATH" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

We've got an upcoming season that runs from the groovy '60s and the Regency era in England to war-torn futures – and a whole lot more! Along with a first look at Indira Varma's (Game of Thrones) The Duchess and the news that Callie Cooke (Henpocalypse!) is making an appearance, we were also treated to looks at Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Bonnie Langford, Jinkx Monsoon, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Golda Rosheuvel, Angela Wynter, and Paul Forman. And don't forget that Andor star Varada Sethu joins Gatwa & Gibson during the second season of adventures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!