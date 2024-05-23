Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6

Xbox Reveals Secret Game Reveal Is Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6

Xbox finally confirms what a lot of people already figured out, as we'll see Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 as the secret Direct Showcase game.

Article Summary Xbox confirms Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 reveal at June 9 Direct Showcase.

Black Ops Cold War acknowledged as fifth in the series by Activision.

Xbox Games Showcase to feature Black Ops 6 among titles from sister studios.

Special Black Ops 6 Direct to follow Xbox Games Showcase for an in-depth look.

In what was probably the easiest guess for a video game reveal from Xbox next month, the company confirmed it will be talking about Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6. Aside from learning that Activision indeed considers Black Ops Cold War as the fifth official game in the series and not just an offshoot title, we now see the company as a whole using its brands in a more synergistic system with their latest acquisition. Long gone are the days where a CoD title would be getting its own presentation separated from everything else on the market, as the latest game will now be incorporated into the livestream they'll be holding on June 9. We have more details below from the latest Xbox Wire blog, as we'll see the game's debut in a couple of weeks.

Black Ops 6 Direct

Like our double-feature last year with Starfield Direct, immediately following the Showcase we'll be airing a special deep-dive into the next installment in the beloved Call of Duty franchise – Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Join us on June 9 for the Xbox Games Showcase followed by Black Ops 6 Direct. This will also be our first Showcase featuring games from our portfolio of studios across Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda, and Xbox Game Studios, in addition to titles from our third-party partners. June 9's double-feature broadcast also kicks off a week's worth of coverage here on Xbox Wire and The Official Xbox Podcast, featuring updates and deep-dives on a ton of games.

This will also be our first Showcase featuring games from our portfolio of studios across Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda and Xbox Game Studios, in addition to titles from our third-party partners. You'll be able to enjoy both of our June 9 livestreams live through a variety of outlets, and in over 30 languages, and American Sign Language and English Audio Descriptions. Airtime for the Xbox Games Showcase followed by Black Ops 6 Direct in local time zones:

PT: June 9, 10am

June 9, 10am ET: June 9, 1pm

June 9, 1pm BST: June 9, 6pm

June 9, 6pm CET: June 9, 7pm

June 9, 7pm JST: June 10, 2am

June 10, 2am AEST: June 10, 3am

