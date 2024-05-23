Conan: Battle Of The Black Stone Begins in Titan August 2024 Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Solicits, Titan | Tagged: Battle Of The Black Stone, blade runner, conan, doctor who, Rivers of London

Back in March, Bleeding Cool broke news about the upcoming Conan event coming from Titan Comics and Heroic Signatures titled The Battle Of The Black Stone, beginning with their Free Comic Book Day title in May. That there was an Amazon listing for a Conan novel for publication in November, which will be part of this Conan event. Cult Of The Obsidian Moon by James Lovegrove and part of Battle Of The Black Stone. And then dropped more details. as Conan comes to the jeweled city of Aquilonia and seeks battle against the Children of Crom, revisiting lost memories of the everpresent Black Stone in previous issues of Conan. And a sigil seen that echoes through the ages. Not just by Conan. But also by Solomon Kane. Dark Agnes De Chastilion, El Borak. Professor John Kirowman. All Robert E Howard characters, all from different time periods and all part of this story. Including a focus on James Allison created by Robert E. Howard as a 20th-century Texan novelist with an extensive recollection of his past lives, a curse of reincarnation placed upon a previous version of him by Koth-Serapis during the Hyborian Age. And now with Savage Sword of Conan #4 in August, followed by Conan: Battle Of The Black Stone #1 to come. And in Titan Comics August 2024 solicits and solicitations, alongside Doctor Who, Blade Runner, Gun Honey, Rivers Of London and more.

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #4 (ONGOING)

Writers: Jim Zub, Patch Zircher, Fred Kennedy, Jeff Shanks, Ron Marz

Artists: Patch Zircher, Fernando Dagnino, Andy Belanger, Eryk Donovan, Mike Perkins, Dean Kotz

Publishers: Heroic Signatures & Titan Comics

B&W, 80pp, $6.99, On Sale: August 28, 2024

CONAN THE BARBARIAN AND SAVAGE SWORD COLLIDE WITH AN EPIC, OVERSIZED CROSSOVER ISSUE!

Prepare for the imminent launch of the Conan mini-series: BATTLE OF THE BLACK STONE with this special issue! Explore captivating stories that set the stage for the mini-series, featuring CONAN (Zub/Dagnino), BRISSA (Zub/ Kotz), SOLOMON KANE (Zircher), DARK AGNES (Kennedy/Belanger), CONRAD & KIROWAN (Shanks/Donovan), and EL BORAK (Marz/Perkins).

COVER A: DAVID PALUMBO (JUN240406)

COVER B: MARIA LOPEZ (JUN240407)

COVER C: BEN CALDWELL WRAPAROUND (JUN240408)

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #14 (ONGOING)

Writer: Jim Zub

Artist: Doug Braithwaite

Publishers: Heroic Signatures & Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $3.99, On Sale: August 21, 2024

AFTER LEAVING CIMMERIA FILLED WITH WANDERLUST, A YOUNG CONAN HEADS NORTH IN SEARCH OF GLORY.

What he finds in that cold climate will change his outlook forever, setting him on the path that will make him a legend.

The triumphant new era of Conan continues in this tale of brutal heroic adventure from acclaimed creators Jim Zub (Avengers, Dungeons & Dragons) and Doug Braithwaite (Punisher, Justice)!

COVER A: JAE LEE (JUN240409)

COVER B: REBECA PUEBLA (JUN240410)

COVER C: DOUG BRAITHWAITE (JUN240411)

COVER D: STUART SAYGER (JUN240412)

COVER E: JAMES HARREN (JUN240413)

HUGE DETECTIVE #1 (of 5)

Writer: Adam Rose

Artist: Magenta King

Format: Comic

Publisher: Titan Comics

32pp, FC, $3.99, On sale: August 7, 2024

AN ALL-NEW DETECTIVE NOIR OF GIGANTIC PROPORTIONS! CHINATOWN MEETS THE BFG IN AN ORIGINAL SERIES

Something HUGE is coming!

WHEN A STRING OF MURDERS AND DISAPPEARANCES SWEEP THE UNITED STATES, A HUMAN AND A GIANT WITH SIZABLE DETECTIVE SKILLS ARE ON THE CASE!

After a race of giants emerged from deep sleep beneath the earth, a bloody conflict ensued in what became known as THE OMEGA EVENT. Eventually, a treaty is resolved and the state of Brobdingnag is created, allowing humans and giants to co-exist harmoniously.

Yet tragedy threatens to shatter the peace, and an unlikely partnership is formed between Detectives Tamaki and GYANT.

As the pair attempt to stop the criminal AT LARGE, they find themselves involved in a mystery BIGGER than either could imagine.

COVER A: PAUL POPE (JUN240399)

COVER B: DIEGO YAPUR (JUN240400)

COVER C: MAGENTA KING (JUN240401)

COVER D: ROBERT HACK (JUN240402)

COVER E: DALTS DALTON (JUN240403)

BLADE RUNNER: TOKYO NEXUS #2

Writer: Kianna Shore

Artist: Mariano Taibo

Format: Comic

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, SC, $3.99

On sale August 28, 2024

THE ELECTRIFYING NEW BLADE RUNNER SERIES!

Tokyo 2015: Two Kalanthia survivors fight for their lives in a world where Blade Runners are the least of their problems.

Following a failed mission Off-World, the only two survivors of a combat squad, ex-marine Mead and Replicant combat model Stix, have returned to Tokyo to search for the traitor who left them to die.

Now operating as an unofficial private detective agency, Stix and Mead find themselves caught up in a deadly Patent War between the Yakuza, the Tyrell Corporation and Cheshire, a rival corporation developing their own bootleg Replicant technology as they search for a missing woman.

COVER A: BUTCH GUICE (JUN240418)

COVER B: TOM MANDRAKE (JUN240419)

COVER C: MARIANO TAIBO (JUN240420)

DOCTOR WHO: THE FIFTEENTH DOCTOR #3

Writer: Dan Watters

Artist: Kelsey Ramsay

Publisher: Titan Comics

32pp, FC, $3.99, On sale: September 25, 2024

Join The Doctor in a new comic book adventure! FEATURING THE FIFTEENTH DOCTOR & RUBY SUNDAY! The Doctor and the Cybermen clash while Ruby faces an insectoid threat. But is everything as it seems? And what is the true nature of the terrifying evil that stands ready to unveil itself..

Cover A: Abigail Harding (JUN240421)

Cover B: Photo Cover (JUN240422)

Cover C: Francesco Tomaseli (JUN240423)

ELRIC: THE NECROMANCER #2

Writer(s): Julien Blondel, Jean-Luc Cano

Artist: Valentin Secher

Format: Comic

Publisher: Titan Comics

32pp, FC, $3.99, On sale: August 14,2024

ELRIC MUST FACE AN EPIC THREAT – WITHOUT HIS LEGENDARY STORMBRINGER!

Two years after the sack of the great city of Imrryr, Elric wanders across the land as a mercenary, still grieving the death of his beloved Cymoril.

But a new danger is not far away–Queen Yishana has a quest for the White Wolf, a journey into another dimension where elemental magic nor the enchantment of his mighty sword Stormbringer seems to function.

Without his powers, how will Elric face down the old threat that lingers there?

COVER A: Bruno (JUN240437)

COVER B: Francesco Biagini (JUN240438)

COVER C: Valentin Sécher (JUN240439)

GUN HONEY: COLLISION COURSE #4

Writer: Charles Ardai

Artist: Ang Hor Kheng

Format: Comic

Publisher Hard Case Crime (imprint of Titan Comics)

32pp, FC, $3.99

On sale: August 7, 2024

THE BEST-SELLING SERIES, GUN HONEY IS BACK!

JOANNA TAN RETURNS FOR A NEW HEART-RACING SERIES!

After nearly a year in hiding from government agents looking to kill her, GUN HONEY – JOANNA TAN – launches a plan to turn the tables that will take her from the jungles of Borneo, to the streets of Yokohama, and the sands of the Gobi Desert. But when four armed groups converge on one secret location, will anyone survive the explosive collision

COVER A: WARREN LOUW (JUN240424)

COVER B: ANG HOR KHENG (JUN240425)

COVER C: COSPLAY COVER TABITHA LYONS (JUN240426)

COVER D: RARETEMPTER FRONT/BACK NUDE BEACH ($10.00) (JUN240427)

COVER E: LABELLECICATRICE NUDE BAGGED ($10.00) (JUN240428)

COVER F: LABELLECICATRICE CLOTHED VARIANT (JUN240429)

COVER G: WARREN LOUW FOIL ($13.99) (JUN240430)

COVER H: 1:10. INCENTIVE WARREN LOUW VIRGIN (JUN240431)

GUN HONEY COLLISION COURSE#1-4 COSPLAY PACK

Writer: Charles Ardai

Artist: Ang Hor Kheng

Format: Comic

Publisher Hard Case Crime (imprint of Titan Comics)

5x32pp, FC, $19.99, On sale: October 2, 2024

COLLECTS COVERS #1-4 FEATURING COSPLAYER TABITHA LYONS!

Limited to 1000 copies!

Issue #1 BONUS VIRGIN COVER exclusive to this pack.

COVERS Order Code (JUN240433)

GUN HONEY COLLISION COURSE #1-4 PACK

Writer: Charles Ardai

Artist: Ang Hor Kheng

Format: Comic

Publisher Hard Case Crime (imprint of Titan Comics)

5x32pp, FC, $19.99, On sale: October 2, 2024

COLLECTS COVERS #1-4 HONEY: COLLISION COURSE COVER As! Limited to 1000 copies!Issue #1 BONUS VIRGIN COVER by ANG HOR KHENG exclusive to this pack.

Includes: ISSUE #1: DERRICK CHEWISSUE #1 BONUS: ANG HOR KHENG

ISSUE #2 KENDRICK LIM

ISSUE #3: JEEHYUNG LEE

ISSUE #4: WARREN LUOW

COVERS Order Code (JUN240432)

HIGH ON LIFE #3

Writer: Alec Robbins

Artist(s): Kit Wallis, JP Jordan

Format: Comic

Publisher: Titan Comics

32pp, FC, $3.99, On sale: Augus 14, 2024

The debut comic based on the hit game from Squanch Games.

COVER A: Luigi Formisano (JUN240434)

COVER B: Clark Bint (JUN240435)

COVER C: Sean Monaghans (JUN240436)

RIVERS OF LONDON: STRAY CAT BLUES #4

Writers: Ben Aaronovitch, Andrew Cartmel

Artist: José María Beroy

Format: Comic

Publisher: Titan Comics

32pp, FC, $3.99, On sale: August 2, 2024

The hit comic based on Ben Aaronovitch's bestselling novels is back! Old frenemies become allies in the latest Rivers of London saga, when a mysterious cat-woman comes to Abigail looking for help to free her sisters from a notorious chimera brothel run by London gangster Monty and his sinister magically endowed mother, Mrs. Napier.

COVER A: Patricio Clarey (JUN240440)

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: THE ORIGINAL COMICS OMNIBUS VOL.4

Writer: Roy Thomas

Artist: John Buscema

Publishers: Heroic Signatures & Titan Comics

824pp, FC, HC, $125.00, On sale: October 16, 2024

The fourth volume in the classic Conan omnibus collection!

In this action-packed omnibus, Roy Thomas and artistic collaborator John Buscema bring the saga of Bêlit and her quest for the crown of Asgulunto to a conclusion.

It's a tale that will forever change Conan's life-and the adventures that follow feature a more savage Conan, fiercer than ever and truly unbound! Plus: a massive trove of original art,essays,and behind-the-scenes material! COLLECTING What If(1977) #13 Annual(1973) #4-5, the continuation of Hour of the Dragon

COVER: REGULAR: JOHN BUSCEMA (JUN240414)

COVER: DIRECT MARKET: JOHN BUSCEMA (JUN240415)

SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN: THE ORIGINAL COMICS OMNIBUS VOL.4

Writer: Roy Thomas

Artist: John Buscema

Publishers: Heroic Signatures & Titan Comics

976pp, B&W, HC, $150.00, On sale: November 20, 2024

THE GREATEST HERO IN SWORD-AND-SORCERY HISTORY. THIS IS THE LEGEND OF CONAN!

THE BARBARIAN wields his savage sword against a massive winged monster that guards a tower holding a weather-controlling gem- then finds himself surrounded by an army of Picts with their own witch-doctor protector!

In THE TREASURE OF TRANICOS, Conan matches wits with a band of pirates who'd rather kill each other than share any of the loot-all while the wicked Thoth-Amon stalks them from the shadows.

The four-part epic CONAN THE LIBERATOR sees Conan realize his destiny as he raises an army to overthrow the mad king Numedides!

COLLECTING THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN (1974) #45-60

COVER: REGULAR: EARL NOREM (JUN240416)

COVER: DIRECT MARKET: EARL NOREM (JUN240417)

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN VOL.1

Writers: John Arcudi, Jim Zub, Patch Zircher, John C Hocking, Frank Tieri

Artists: Max Von Fafner, Patch Zircher, Richard Pace, Alan Quah, Cary Nord

Publishers: Heroic Signatures & Titan Comics

208pp, B&W & FC, SC, $19.99, On sale: October 23, 2024

THE CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED RETURN OF THE CLASSIC SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN MAGAZINE!

Featuring ALL-NEW Conan Comic strips from writers John Arcudi,Jim Zub, Frank Tieri, and artists Max Von Fafner, Richard Pace, Cary Nord.

Also featuring a brand-new Solomon Kane strip written and drawn by Patch Zircher.

COLLECTS THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #1-3

COVER: REGULAR: JOE JUSKO (JUN240404)

COVER: DIRECT MARKET: ALEX HORLEY (JUN240405)

2 DUMB DINOS

Writer: Eric Filipkowski

Artist: Nathan Hamill

Format: Graphic novel

Publisher: Titan Comics

7 x 7, 80pp, FC, HC, $16.99, ISBN: 9781787741911

On sale: October 16, 2024

THEY'RE DUMB. THEY'RE DINOS. THERE'S TWO OF THEM!

Welcome to the irreverently silly world of two Dinos with their hooves and claws on the pulse of all things pop-cultury. Referencing everything from BK Joes, to Chinese spy balloons, to missing Top Secret White House documents to the latest Hollywood blockbuster!

"If you don't love comic-strips that are wildly inventive, absurd, minimalist, surreal & very, very funny, then 2 Dumb Dinos is not for you." – MARK HAMILL (STAR WARS, BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES)

Cover: NATHAN HAMILL (JUN240441)

THE SWORD OF THE TITANS VOL. 01

Author/Illustrator: Kashidashiki

Format: Manga

Publisher: Titan Manga (Titan Comics imprint)

192pp, B&W, $12.99, ISBN: 9781787742680

On sale: September 4, 2024

For fans of epic fantasy and supernatural battles between gods and demons, this manga will take you on an epic quest, as the young boy Tsuchimaru acquires a powerful sword from a mysterious artisan and joins the gods to fight fiends himself!

In a time when gods and humans live and fight together the young boy Tsuchimaru was helpless, a mere child in the face of those mighty struggles… until a mysterious wandering artisan came with a sword they had forged and gifted it to the child, enabling him to take up arms in the titanic conflict!

COVER (JUN240442)

BURST ANGEL VOL.2

Writer/Artist: Minoru Murao

Format: Manga

Publisher: Titan Manga (imprint of Titan Comics)

FC, 176pp, B&W, $12.99, ISBN: 9781787743502

On sale: September 18, 2024

A PREQUEL TO THE HIT BURST ANGEL ANIME!

SEE HOW THE ELITE SQUAD CAME TOGETHER!

They might be friends now, but the Burst Angels still have a way to go before they can call themselves Tokyo's top mercenaries.

The Burst Angels have a new contract, to hunt down a dangerous cyborg,but the battle isn't going to be as simple as it seems.

The epic action continues in the second manga volume, prequel to the hit anime series of the same name!

STAR TREK EXPLORER #12

Publisher: Titan Magazines

Format: Magazine

100pp, FC, $9.99, On sale: August 28, 2024

FEATURING: INTERVIEWS: STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS creator Mike McMahan and voice actor Gabrielle Ruiz. PLUS STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS cinematographer, Benji Bakshi. STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: The best moments from the hit series!

AN ALL NEW STAR TREK: DISCOVERY STORY: Writer Keith R.A.Candido and artist Mike Collins bring you a tale that explores AUGMENTED REALITY – AND MORE!

COVER: Newsstand (JUN240454)

COVER: PX Ed (JUN240455)

STAR WARS INSIDER #227

Publisher: Titan Magazines

Format: Magazine

82pp, FC, $9.99, On sale: August 21, 2024

FEATURING: WORLD BUILDING: Insider examines how firmly established planet like Tatooine, Coruscant, and Alderaan have had their geography and culture expanded through the Disney+ shows. CAPTAIN REX: A top ten feature showcasing the major events, battles, and achievements in Rex's Life. BLUE MILK: Insider talks to a food scientist about why blue milk is so prevalent in Star Wars.

COVER: Foil (19.99) (JUN240456)

COVER: PX Ed (JUN240457)

COVER: Newsstand (JUN240458)

MARVEL STUDIOS' THE INFINITY SAGA – IRON MAN 3: THE ART OF THE MOVIE

Publisher: Titan Books

Format: Book

HC, 286pp, $40.00, ISBN: 9781803365558

On Sale August 7, 2024

Behind every great IRON MAN stands a dedicated group of artists – discover their secrets here.

Find out everything you need to know about the making of the blockbuster film from its key players, including director Shane Black, executive producer Stephen Broussard, the special-effects gurus, award-winning concept illustrators, visual-effects designers, and storyboard artists on MARVEL STUDIOS' IRON MAN 3.

SMALLTOWN TALES

Writer: Iain McCaig

Publisher: Titan Books

Format: Book

HC, 72pp, $30.00, ISBN: 9781803367415

On Sale August 28, 2024

A beautifully illustrated book of ghost stories, written and illustrated by film artist and screenwriter Iain McCaig, depicting daily life in Smalltown, where Lake Wobegon meets Norman Rockwell, with monsters.

