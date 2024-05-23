Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Solicits | Tagged: august 2024, Fell Houd, S.I.R.

Fell Hound of Commander Rao Launches S.I.R. #1 From Boom Studios

Indie comic book creator Fell Hound of Commander Rao is bringing S.I.R. to Boom Studios in their August 2024 solicits.

Indie comic book creator Fell Hound of Commander Rao is bringing S.I.R., an over-the-top sports and battle anime-coded comic book series to Boom Studios in their August 2024 solicits. Fell Hound is a Chinese-Canadian illustrator/writer from Toronto and her debut comic, Commander Rao won the Sequential Magazine Award for Best Comic, Runner-Up for Best Cartoonist, and a Ringo nomination for Best Single Issue. She has already worked with IDW, Scout, A Wave Blue World, and more.

"Get ready for your new obsession…MOTORCYCLE JOUSTING! Fate brutally separated Avery Sakai from her girlfriend Nico Xing, but acceptance to the Bridleham Academy might be just the thing to bring them back together. But shockingly, Nico's extracurriculars are the last thing Avery expected from her. Now, to win a second chance at love, Avery will need to throw herself into the violent but captivating world of the underground motorcycle jousting fight club known only as SEISMIC IRONCLASH ROULETTE!

"My favorite genre on the planet is romantic dueling in the likes of Revolutionary Girl Utena and Gundam: The Witch from Mercury. So naturally that manifests itself into re-imagining Fight Club as a 90s shojo anime on motorbikes!" said series creator, Fell Hound. "S.I.R. is a story about fighting for true love in the motorcycle combat ring, while fending off your inner demons with the blazing headlights of genuine human connection. I'm so excited to be working with Ele, Becca, and Elizabeth to bring this book to life!"

S.I.R. #1 will be available in comic shops on the 14th of August and features covers by Fell Hound and variants by Alessio Zonno and Paulina Ganucheau.

