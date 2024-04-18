Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, HP, HyperX, Video Games | Tagged:
HP Announces New Omen 17 Gaming Laptop & Expanded HyperX Line
HP has reevealed a brand new Omen 17 Gaming Laptop, set to release next week, along with a new mouse and earbuds from HyperX.
Article Summary
- HP unveils the Omen 17 with a 17.3-inch QHD display and AI enhancements starting at $1,400.
- Omen 17 integrates AMD Ryzen 9, RTX 4070 GPU, and expert HyperX audio tuning for peak performance.
- HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 offers a 100-hour battery life and 12,000 DPI sensitivity for $50.
- Cloud MIX Buds 2 feature ultra-low latency, Bluetooth 5.3, and ANC for an immersive audio at $150.
HP revealed a few new products today for both Omen and HyperX, as they have revealed a new gaming laptop and accessories. First off, the Omen 17 has been revealed, as you can see here, offering up a bigger screen, better graphics, clearer audio, a better cooling system, and more for those looking to game on the go. Meanwhile, HyperX has a mouse with the Pulsefire Haste 2 Core Wireless Gaming Mouse, as well as a new audio option with the Could MIX Buds 2. We have more details below about all of them as the laptop ios going for $1,400 starting on April 24, the mouse will be sold for $50, and the buds for $150.
Omen 17
- Immersive visuals: With its large 17.3-inch optional QHD display, a refresh rate of 48-240 Hz VRR, rapid 3 ms response time, and IPS display technology, this laptop delivers quick and responsive gameplay with crystal-clear detail.
- AI enabled: The first OMEN gaming laptop equipped with a dedicated Copilot key for quick launch, this laptop benefits from AI-drive OMEN camera and voice enhancer for superb audio/ video experience. Exclusive to HP, meetings or lecture notes never need to be an issue with Otter.ai record function for transcribing audio, and AI-generated notes.
- Cool and customizable: OMEN Tempest Cooling keeps the laptop cool even during intense play with three-side venting and dual 12V fans. Personalize the device with RGB keyboard lighting via OMEN Gaming Hub's Light Studio to express a unique style.
- Performance-driven design: The robust large-screen laptop includes up to AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS NPU, delivering outstanding performance for demanding games and applications and includes up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, enabling stunning visuals and smooth gameplay.
- Expertly tuned audio by HyperX: Sound performance is custom-tuned for clarity and spectral balance to ensure that subtle details are not overshadowed by louder sounds.
- HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Core Wireless Gaming Mouse: Powered by a single AAA battery, and weighing only 70 grams, this mouse can game via a highspeed 2.4 GHz connection for up to 100 hours or Bluetooth mode for an even longer battery life. With a HyperX Custom Core Sensor, its capable of up to 12,000 DPI and TTC Gold switches with a lifespan of up to 20 million clicks for gaming reliability when you need it most.
- HyperX Cloud MIX Buds 2: These earbuds are designed to elevate your gaming and audio experience anywhere, anytime. Its ultra-low latency dongle provides a lag-free connection for seamless gaming on multiple platforms. Its Bluetooth 5.3 LE Audio technology offers enhanced audio quality, longer battery life, and a more stable wireless connection. The hybrid Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) feature blocks outside disruptions to remain focused on the game.