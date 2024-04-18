Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, HP, HyperX, Video Games | Tagged:

HP Announces New Omen 17 Gaming Laptop & Expanded HyperX Line

HP has reevealed a brand new Omen 17 Gaming Laptop, set to release next week, along with a new mouse and earbuds from HyperX.

Article Summary HP unveils the Omen 17 with a 17.3-inch QHD display and AI enhancements starting at $1,400.

Omen 17 integrates AMD Ryzen 9, RTX 4070 GPU, and expert HyperX audio tuning for peak performance.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 offers a 100-hour battery life and 12,000 DPI sensitivity for $50.

Cloud MIX Buds 2 feature ultra-low latency, Bluetooth 5.3, and ANC for an immersive audio at $150.

HP revealed a few new products today for both Omen and HyperX, as they have revealed a new gaming laptop and accessories. First off, the Omen 17 has been revealed, as you can see here, offering up a bigger screen, better graphics, clearer audio, a better cooling system, and more for those looking to game on the go. Meanwhile, HyperX has a mouse with the Pulsefire Haste 2 Core Wireless Gaming Mouse, as well as a new audio option with the Could MIX Buds 2. We have more details below about all of them as the laptop ios going for $1,400 starting on April 24, the mouse will be sold for $50, and the buds for $150.

Omen 17

Immersive visuals: With its large 17.3-inch optional QHD display, a refresh rate of 48-240 Hz VRR, rapid 3 ms response time, and IPS display technology, this laptop delivers quick and responsive gameplay with crystal-clear detail.

AI enabled: The first OMEN gaming laptop equipped with a dedicated Copilot key for quick launch, this laptop benefits from AI-drive OMEN camera and voice enhancer for superb audio/ video experience. Exclusive to HP, meetings or lecture notes never need to be an issue with Otter.ai record function for transcribing audio, and AI-generated notes.

Cool and customizable: OMEN Tempest Cooling keeps the laptop cool even during intense play with three-side venting and dual 12V fans. Personalize the device with RGB keyboard lighting via OMEN Gaming Hub's Light Studio to express a unique style.

Performance-driven design: The robust large-screen laptop includes up to AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS NPU, delivering outstanding performance for demanding games and applications and includes up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, enabling stunning visuals and smooth gameplay.

Expertly tuned audio by HyperX: Sound performance is custom-tuned for clarity and spectral balance to ensure that subtle details are not overshadowed by louder sounds.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Core Wireless Gaming Mouse: Powered by a single AAA battery, and weighing only 70 grams, this mouse can game via a highspeed 2.4 GHz connection for up to 100 hours or Bluetooth mode for an even longer battery life. With a HyperX Custom Core Sensor, its capable of up to 12,000 DPI and TTC Gold switches with a lifespan of up to 20 million clicks for gaming reliability when you need it most.

HyperX Cloud MIX Buds 2: These earbuds are designed to elevate your gaming and audio experience anywhere, anytime. Its ultra-low latency dongle provides a lag-free connection for seamless gaming on multiple platforms. Its Bluetooth 5.3 LE Audio technology offers enhanced audio quality, longer battery life, and a more stable wireless connection. The hybrid Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) feature blocks outside disruptions to remain focused on the game.

