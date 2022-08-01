Preston's Diamond Dash Launches As Free Online Title

Dot Big Bang has partnered with PrestonPlayz to bring a brand new online death run experience with Preston's Diamond Dash. This is an interesting release this week as you're getting what is essentially an online run through several maps, all designed to kill your character off before they can collect diamonds that have been spread across the globe. Oh, and you're also racing other players, so it's a competition at the same time. If you've ever played Garry's Mod, you know exactly what this is, but with grander layouts backed by one of the more popular gamers on YouTube. We have more info on it below as you can play the game right now at the link above!

Dodge lasers, escape fast-rising lava, free-fall through dropper levels, and collect all the gems to unlock a dramatic parkour boss battle with Evil Diamond Preston. Beat this 100-foot laser-eyed, lava-lobbing boss to rescue the real Preston, and escape this mysterious diamond world! Preston's Diamond Dash is the third collaboration between 300,000,000-view-a-month Youtuber PrestonPlayz and emerging online gaming platform dot big bang. It was made by Dot Big Bang and Preston's Fire Games team, and follows the success of fast-paced quiz-race Would You Rather, and the mind-meltingly difficult Ultimate Parkour Heist.

"I was truly blown away by dot big bang when I first played," says Preston. "With how quickly you are in the game, and with how it looks and plays. I knew we could build something amazing here. I am so excited to create games to enjoy with my viewers on dot big bang. It's incredible that with one click my fans can play alongside me, on any device." "Preston is the perfect partner for dot big bang, as he's one of the most popular and recognizable faces of YouTube," says Dot Big Bang CEO Robert Anderberg. "He has years of experience in making excellent gaming content, and has a unique insight into what excites gamers."