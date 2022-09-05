This Beautiful Zacian Card Will Never Be Released By The Pokémon TCG

Artwork for a new Zacian card has been revealed by the Pokémon TCG. This beautiful illustration comes from artist Takumi Wada, who is known for his Legends of Zelda artwork. This Zacian card marks his Pokémon TCG debut and is the first of three cards that he will contribute. The second is set to be revealed on September 7th and the third will be revealed on September 22nd. Collectors will surely be wondering where they can buy these cards, but the sad twist of fate is that these are not meant to be printed. They will not be released as promos, in a set, or through any other means as of this time. Read on to find out why.

The above Zacian card by Takumi Wada is part of the Pokémon TCG Online Illustration Exhibition. Instead of being printed, it is meant to be admired as a piece of artwork through this Internet-only display.

You can visit the Pokémon TCG Online Illustration Exhibition here.

The exhibition includes three areas: Life, History, and Artist. These areas can be accessed through the website, allowing users to scroll on their computers or swipe with their devices to navigate the display.

The Life area shows Pokémon in their natural habitats including grasslands, wilderness, cities, and more showing how these various species exist in their environments.

The History area showcases iconic cards over time, starting with the launch of the franchise in 1996.

The Artist area demonstrates how art styles have evolved over time and how artists bring their own flavors to the TCG.

Then, there is the special area in which you can see the Zacian card and more. The website says:

This area features Pokémon card illustrations created specifically for this exhibition by Wada Takumi, who works as an illustrator. There is also a special room where commentary from the card illustrators themselves can be viewed, a room devoted to various illustrations of Pikachu, and a room where the winning entries from the 2022 Pokémon Trading Card Game Illustration Contest can be found.