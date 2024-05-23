Posted in: DreadXP, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Flathead, Tim Oxton, XP Ultra

XP Ultra Program Announces First Game, Flathead

DreadXP has revealed the first game to come from their XP Ultra program, as Flathead will be released on PC via Steam next Thursday.

Article Summary DreadXP unveils Flathead, the first XP Ultra program game set for May 30, 2024 release on Steam.

Flathead challenges players to earn points for freedom while evading an unseen terror.

Experience tension and strategy with quick playthroughs and abundant replay value.

A blend of horror aesthetics and grim analog themes enhances the gaming atmosphere.

DreadXP's new XP Ultra program has revealed the first game they will be releasing, as Flathead will be released next week. Working with solo indie developer Tim Oxton, the game puts you in the position of an imprisoned individual who must utilize various tools and tricks, along with a little bit of skill and luck, to win enough points to buy their freedom. While this is happening, you'll be overcome with an impending sense of doom that continues to build in the darkness. We have more information about the game for you here, as well as the latest trailer to check out above, as it will be released on PC via Steam on May 30, 2024.

Flathead

A simple game of over or under taken to the darkest extreme. Strapped to a machine with a plethora of gadgets, the footsteps of a nightmarish terror approach from behind. Your only hope is to save enough points to pay for your escape before the inevitable. Flathead is designed as a highly replayable, single-sitting game dripping with tension and atmosphere. A simple idea of over or under becomes a strategic gamble with your life as a variety of tools and the strategies they introduce give a unique depth to an innocent concept. Increase your odds, accumulate point multipliers, gain unique modifiers, and more. But no matter how well you're doing, maybe don't look over your shoulder… Today was special, participant.

Quick sessions with lots of replayability

Strategically use the tools at your disposal to slow the approaching terror

Earn and bank points to gain your freedom

High risk, high reward. Let it ride and gain multipliers to increase your winnings

Try your luck with the wheel of fate

Make your own luck to increase your odds and your doom

Unsettling atmosphere with growing tension

Gritty analog horror aesthetic

