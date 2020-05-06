The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope Gets A New Dev Diary

Today Bandai Namco posted a brand new developer diary for The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope, coming later this year. This is the first official dev diary for the game, hosted by Pete Samuels who is the CEO of Supermassive Games and Executive Producer of The Dark Pictures Anthology. This video gives you insight into the game's setting, which focuses on the gruesome New England witch trials of 1692. You learn about the details on the influences and inspirations that drove the story and creation of Little Hope, as well as changes coming to the game from the 2019 addition to the series, Man of Medan. Enjoy the video below!

In Little Hope, abandoned and all alone, four college students and their professors are trapped by a mysterious fog in the isolated eponym town. They search desperately for a means of escape while visions from the town's occult-steeped past haunt them from the shadows. In order to stay alive, they must uncover the mysteries behind these relentlessly-pursuing dark apparitions before evil forces drag each of their souls to hell! Players can take the role of each of the five protagonists of this brand-new cast, one of them being represented by actor Will Poulter (Midsommar, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch). Similar to the first game, Man of Medan, Little Hope is designed to be replayable with multiple storylines, paths, and endings. Each decision will matter and can have repercussions on who survives or meets their demise! The Curator, the omniscient figure voiced by actor Pip Torrens which overarches the series, will be back to witness the progress of players, giving them an occasional "hint" if they wish. The Shared Story mode and the Movie Night mode, enabling multiple players to share their story online or offline, will also return alongside the standard Theatrical Cut and the Curator's Cut. The latter will be available earlier as a pre-order bonus.