The Devil's Due Receives a New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming game The Devil’s Due, as we get a better look at your poker game against The Devil

Article Summary Discover The Devil’s Due, a roguelike poker game where every hand is a battle for your soul.

Face off against demonic monsters inspired by the seven deadly sins in strategic card duels.

Use dirty tricks, cheating, and deck upgrades to outwit stunning bosses and survive Hell’s layers.

Uncover shops to scam, shrines for upgrades, and fiendish minigames on your journey to redemption.

Indie game developer and publisher Games People Play has released a new gameplay trailer for their upcoming title, The Devil's Due. If you haven't seen the game yet, the game has you in the role of an unlucky gambler who has lost his soul to The Devil in a card game, and now it's up to you to play your way out of Hell, so to speak, and win by any means necessary. A mix of actual poker, roguelike mechanics, boss battles, and more. Enjoy the trailer here as the game is currently aiming for a Q3 2026 release.

The Devil's Due

After gambling away your soul in a poker match with the Devil, your only way out of Hell is to outplay, outcheat, and out-bluff an army of monsters inspired by the seven deadly sins. Build powerful poker hands to attack, use card values to defend, and bend the rules with every dirty trick you can get your hands on. Swap in hidden cards, boost values, sabotage enemy hands, anything goes, as long as you don't raise too much suspicion and trigger a hellish counterattack. Between battles, you'll stroll through shops you can scam, shrines offering unholy upgrades, and a selection of suspiciously "fair" minigames, each hiding opportunities for players bold enough to break the rules.

Poker Duel vs. Bizarre Monsters. Engage in intense one-on-one poker battles against gruesome demonic monsters, each with unique abilities. The strength of your poker hand determines your damage, and the sum of your cards' values is your defense.

Build Your Deck of Dirty Tricks. Unlock and master an ever-expanding arsenal of cheat tricks: conceal and swap cards mid-battle, boost card values, sabotage the enemy's hand, and more. But every trick raises your foe's suspicion meter. Overuse it, and they'll lash out with devastating fury.

Unlock Deceptive Trinkets to Enhance Your Bluffing. Death means starting over, but you won't have to do so empty-handed. Earn permanent upgrades, new cheat cards, powerful relics, and fresh strategies with each run. Adapt your deck and cheat arsenal to tackle deeper levels of Hell and inch closer to your ultimate redemption.

Escape the Seven Layers of Hell. At the start of each level of Hell, the Devil lays out tarot cards dictating your path through monster and boss fights, shops, healing shrines, and mini-games. But you were never one to let others determine your path…

