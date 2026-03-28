Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, The Division, Ubisoft | Tagged: android, ios, The Division Resurgence

The Division Resurgence Reveals The Freeman Faction

The Division Resurgence has revealed one of the big factions coming to the game as players will encounter the Freeman faction

Article Summary The Division Resurgence introduces the Freemen, a powerful new enemy faction in Midtown Manhattan.

Led by Arthur King, the Freemen are doomsday preppers armed with lethal homemade weapons and tech.

Players must face escalating Freemen attacks as Division Agents fighting to restore order in NYC.

Division Resurgence brings an all-new story, game modes, and factions to mobile with PVP and PVE play.

Ubisoft took some time this week to reveal one of the factions and its boss for The Division Resurgence, as we got a better look at the Freeman. This is basically the group that runs this world's version of New York City, specifically in Midtown, as they have become the kind of people who prepared for the worst and came out on top. The group is led by Arthur King, who is a tech guy who became way too powerful overnight. You can read more about them below and check out the new enemy boss in the trailer above, as the game will be released for iOS and Android on March 31, 2026.

The Freemen Rule Over New York City with Arthur King

The Freemen, the new-to-the-franchise enemy faction players will confront in New York City. A group of Midtown Manhattan doomsday preppers, the Freemen were formed in the early days of the Dollar Flu outbreak by Arthur King, a wealthy tech entrepreneur-turned-paranoid coalition leader. The Freemen use exotic homemade weapons, often combining different arms to devastating effect, and in The Division Resurgence, their attacks are escalating in both numbers and violence across the city. It's up to Division Agents to stop them. Here's a look at Arthur King's descent from Wall Street darling to faction madman, and a peek at the combat to come with the Freemen faction:

The Division Resurgence

The Division Resurgence is a free-to-play third-person shooter RPG set in a shared MMO open-world. It takes place in a contemporary post-crisis New-York city, after a virus outbreak has created chaos and the collapse of the American government. In this whole new spectacular experience of the Division creatively crafted for mobile, you embody an agent of the « Strategic Homeland Division » and your mission is to restore order, combat hostile factions, protect civilians and help them build a better future.

This latest opus in the Division franchise brings the acclaimed HD experience to mobile and immerses players into a brand new MMO adventure. Besides offering an independent campaign from Tom Clancy's The Division 1 and The Division 2, and new perspective to key story events, The Division Resurgence delivers a heap of new content at your fingertips: new storyline, new game modes (both PVP and PVE), new specializations and new enemy factions. In solo or in coop, in PVP or PVE, enter The Division Resurgence, the new shooter RPG, roam freely in the impressive NYC open-world, choose the tactical gameplay that fits you most, and take all the opportunities to combat chaos and save New York from the hands of the villains.

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