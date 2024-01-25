Posted in: EA Sports FC, Electronic Arts, eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports FC, eChampions League

The eChampions League Reveals Expanded Competition Schedule

Organizers behind the eChampions League confirmed their schedule for 2024, expanding esports competition for EA Sports FC.

Article Summary eChampions League 2024 introduces a $280,000 prize and club-centric format.

Qualification through FC Pro Leagues connects virtual play with real-world UEFA clubs.

May brings Group and Knockout stages, with finals set just before the UCL final in London.

Fans can watch Europe's elite gamers compete live for the eCL title at Magazine London.

Electronic Arts and the UEFA have confirmed their plans for the 2024 season of the eChampions League as we get a better look at the EA Sports FC schedule. Players will have an exciting set of events to take part in over the next few months, as they will face off with each other between February and April, with championship season coming to London in May. We have the full run of details for you below, as you can head to their website to get rules and details of how to sign up.

eChampions League 2024 Season Overview

The upcoming eCL season is the most ambitious to date, featuring $280,000 (USD) in prizing, a unique club-centric format, the addition of FC Pro Draft, and more. For the first time, the eChampions League will be exclusive to football clubs, with FC Pro League competitions across Europe serving as the battleground for qualification, bringing it closer to the UEFA Champions League (UCL) format. The Group stage and the Knockout stage will culminate with the biggest eCL Final to date, hosted live in London in the leadup to the UCL final at Wembley Stadium.

Just like in the FC Pro Open, the eChampions League will also feature the FC Pro Draft. This will introduce UCL-themed squad-building requirements, requiring competitors to work within a set in-game budget based on transfer market values to choose UEFA Champions League Ultimate TeamTM player items for their roster. Kicking off with the Group stage, the eChampions League FC Pro Draft will allow players to flex their football knowledge and creativity as they look to continuously build and adapt their squads on the road to the eCL Finals.

FC Pro Leagues (February – April)

New to this season, players participating in FC Pro Leagues will have an opportunity to advance to the eChampions League Group stage. Top-ranked competitors representing clubs across European league partner programs – such as the ePremier League, Virtual Bundesliga, eLigue 1, LaLiga FC Pro, eSerie A TIM and KPN eDivisie and more – will look to secure their seats in the Group stage through strong domestic performance. As a new addition to the program, the top eight clubs in the real-world UCL Quarter-finals will be invited directly to the virtual competition and get the chance to fight it out with Europe's best on the virtual pitch as well as the real one.

Group stage (May 11-12)

Qualified elite competitors will head to London to face off in a two-day, eight-group round-robin gauntlet to determine who will move on to the Knockout stage.

Knockout stage (May 18-19)

The top 24 players will return to London for a two-day single-elimination tournament. The top eight competitors will punch their tickets to the eCL Final – and the chance to earn a place in legend.

eChampions League Finals (May 29)

eCL brings the pinnacle of football esports to one of football's most popular markets ahead of the UCL final. Europe's best EA SPORTS FC competitors will face off on the virtual pitch live from Magazine London. More than a thousand fans will be able to attend the single elimination bracket, which will determine who hoists the eCL trophy and claims the lion's share of the $280,000 (USD) prize pool.

