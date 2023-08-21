Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Games, The Elder Scrolls, The Elder Scrolls Online, Video Games | Tagged: Elder Scrolls, Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls Online Adds Free Update With Several Improvements

Some new additions have been made to The Elder Scrolls Online as Update 39 has officially gone live this morning for PC/Mac.

Bethesda Softworks has released a new update this morning for The Elder Scrolls Online that is basically adding a number of improvements to the game. The devs have released Update 39 for PC and Mac players, available right now for you to dive into, with console players getting the same content on September 5th. This particular update is designed to add several long-awaited improvements and additions to the base game that are designed to improve the way that you play in multiple facets. Chief among them are improvements to the Quest and Content options for new players, as they have now reduced the volume and frequency of quests thrown at low-level characters so you have a chance to breathe. Quests will now be delivered at a slower pace as you level up, which has been designed to ease you into the transition of being a source of help to the NPCs. Speaking of which, Tamriel's navigator NPCs that can transport you between destinations have also been given a few improvements, as they will now indicate whether they can transport you to a location for tracked quests, whether they be active or inactive.

Several key item types have also been changed in The Elder Scrolls Online with the intent to improve item management. Similar Crown Store items from separate sources can now all be stacked together, as you now have the convenient "Stack All Items" option in your menu. There's also a better-defined system of communication regarding which items can or cannot be sold, so you can dump unwanted items when at a shop. New additions have also been made to PvP, including improved death notifications, Treasure Scamp Drop Boosts, and new rewards. Such as three Cyrodiil-based Monster Masks you can obtain. The game has also added some home editor improvements that feature Preview Crown Furnishings, so you now can preview how a furnishing would fit into your home before you buy it, as well as Inventory Furnishing Placement, which will let you place items directly into your home from the inventories and Collections catalog.

Have fun with the update!

