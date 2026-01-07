The Elder Scrolls Online Reveals Plans For 2026's Seasonal Content

Season Zero: Dawn and Dusk will be the first of its kind and launch simultaneously for PC and consoles (another first for ESO) on April 2, 2026, and runs until July 8, 2026. Season Zero introduces a new kind of event zone experience with The Night Market, a new area in the Oblivion realm of Fargrave that will be available for a seven-week period. Players can choose one of three unique factions, pledging their service in a gauntlet of challenging PvE encounters. The Night Market will feature new stories, characters, quests, and a new earnable in-game home, and will be the first of ESO's Event Zones. Whilst limited-time, Event Zones like the Night Market are intended to return in later Seasons, allowing players to choose a different faction and experience the content in a new way.

Player Experience Improvements

Season Zero (and Update 49 launching on March 9) will include the first wave of quality-of-life changes, developed by a new, dedicated internal team. Focusing on finding, evaluating, and solving player pain points, this team was built to address some of the longstanding player requests. This first wave of changes includes the ability to respec Skills and Attributes directly from the UI at no cost, faster training for Riding skills, increased furnishing limits for at least half of the game's player houses, and much more.

Combat and Class Refresh

Update 49 and Season Zero also continues the work to review and improve ESO's core combat experience, and this Season introduces changes and improvements to the Dragonknight class. This includes a visual refresh for many of its abilities and a rework of its core skill lines. This Season also includes a visual refresh for the Two-Handed Weapon skill line, and a major rework of Werewolf visuals later in the season, including a highly-requested female werewolf model.

PvP and PvE Additions

Late in Season Zero, ESO will introduce two major gameplay additions that have been long-requested, particularly by veteran players. Challenge Difficulty is the first step in a new system that increases overland gameplay and allows players to opt for a more difficult, more rewarding, version of the overland content they already know and love. Additionally, the Vengeance PvP Progression System will allow PvP players to rank up and progress to earn new rewards and even unique passive abilities.

Future Seasons

Season Zero serves as the foundation for many future ESO Seasons and the exciting new features they will bring. See below for an early look at the content planned for future Seasons coming in 2026, including a new Thieves Guild questline, the return of Sheogorath, a new end-game Trial, solo dungeons and a brand-new event on the high seas. Please note the roadmap below is subject to change as development continues.