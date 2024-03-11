Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Games, The Elder Scrolls Online, Video Games | Tagged: Scions Of Ithelia, the elder scrolls

The Elder Scrolls Online: Scions Of Ithelia Is Out Today

Bethesda Softworks released a new update and DLC pack for The Elder Scrolls Online today, as you can now play Scions Of Ithelia.

Article Summary Scions Of Ithelia, new DLC for The Elder Scrolls Online, releases today with free Update 41.

Dive into two fresh PvE dungeons: Oathsworn Pit and Bedlam Veil, with new challenges.

PC gamers can access content now; console users must wait until March 28 to join in.

Earn unique rewards including six item sets, two monster sets, and special collectibles.

Bethesda Softworks has released the latest DLC content for The Elder Scrolls Online as Scions Of Ithelia is officially available today. The DLC pack has been released alongside the free Update 41, serving as one of the preludes to the eventual release of the Gold Road chapter happening this June. You'll have two new dungeons, new enemies to fight, new treasures to snag, and other additions. We have more info on the content below as PC players can get it now, while console players will need to wait until March 28 to play it.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Scions Of Ithelia

Discover new stories and challenges awaiting you and your strongest allies in two all-new PvE dungeons: Oathsworn Pit and Bedlam Veil. Earn unique rewards as you and your party battle your way through these two perilous adventures and uncover the malevolent forces at work in the upcoming Gold Road Chapter. Oathsworn Pit A training ground for Malacath's most devoted followers has been invaded, and the God of Curses calls upon you to enact his revenge! Who are the Wood Elf invaders, and what are their plans for the Oathsworn survivors? You and your team must help the Orc Bazrag reclaim the pit's lodges and free its captives before all are lost.

Bedlam Veil Located with Fa-Nuit-Hen's demiplane of Maelstrom, the Bedlam Veil is a storehouse, of sorts, for all manner of weapons, artifacts, and monsters. Now, a mysterious cult has begun looting the Demiprince's realm, and the "Multiplier of Motions Known" needs your help defending their hold and preventing the raiders from claiming a mysterious prize at its heart.

New Challenges and Rewards You can attempt the Oathsworn Pit and Bedlam Veil dungeons in normal, veteran, and hard mode difficulties. In addition, each hosts its own rewards and Achievements, including six new item sets, two monster sets, and unique collectibles.

