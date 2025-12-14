Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Games, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Video Games | Tagged: Nintendo Switch 2, the elder scrolls, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Drops Onto Switch 2

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary has made its way onto the Nintendo Switch 2 with some additional features for Nintendo fans

Article Summary The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition launches on Nintendo Switch 2 with exclusive features.

Includes all expansions—Dawnguard, Hearthfire, Dragonborn—plus Creation Club content for fresh adventures.

Switch 2 enhancements: improved visuals, faster load times, motion controls, and Amiibo support.

Discover exclusive Zelda-themed items like the Master Sword, Hylian Shield, and Champion’s Tunic.

Continuing the never-ending joke that Bethesda Softworks will release The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on every electronic known to mankind, the Anniversary Edition has arrived on Nintendo Switch 2. For the most part, this is exactly what you wouls expect it to be, with all of the content released for this edition packed into a Switch 2 digital cartridge, along with some additional content specifically for Nintendo fans to enjoy. We have the finer details below as the game is available now.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition – Nintendo Switch 2 Version

Winner of over 200 Game of the Year Awards, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim redefined open-world fantasy over a decade ago. Now, experience the full epic adventure like never before with the Anniversary Edition, newly enhanced for Nintendo Switch 2. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition includes the base game and the three official expansions—Dawnguard, Dragonbo rn, and Hearthfire. Players on Switch 2 will experience enhanced resolution, improved load times, performance optimization, Joy-Con 2 mouse support, motion controls, Amiibo support, and more, taking full advantage of the platform's hardware. This edition offers exclusive Nintendo content from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, including the Master Sword, Hylian Shield, and Champion's Tunic.

The Complete Skyrim Experience: Includes the critically acclaimed base game and the three official expansions: Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn.

Includes the critically acclaimed base game and the three official expansions: Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn. Enhanced Performance for Nintendo Switch 2: Updated visuals, improved load times, and optimized performance take full advantage of the Nintendo Switch™ 2's advanced hardware.

Updated visuals, improved load times, and optimized performance take full advantage of the Nintendo Switch™ 2's advanced hardware. Hundreds of Unique Creation Club Items: Anniversary Edition includes Creation Club content. Enjoy quests, weapons, armor, spells, dungeons, and more to enrich your adventure.

Anniversary Edition includes Creation Club content. Enjoy quests, weapons, armor, spells, dungeons, and more to enrich your adventure. Play Your Way: Be who you want and do what you choose in a world that responds to your actions.

Whether you're a returning adventurer or discovering Skyrim for the first time, the Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition on Nintendo Switch 2 delivers the definitive fantasy RPG experience.

