Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: Ashborne Games, The Guild – Europa 1410

The Guild – Europa 1410 Releases New Dynasty Dev Blog

Check out the latest developer blog for The Guild – Europa 1410 as the team delve deeper into creating a dynasty over time

Article Summary The Guild – Europa 1410 dev blog reveals new dynasty and legacy features for your medieval family.

Shape your dynasty through marriage, heirs, and choices that affect future generations and power.

Master trade, politics, crime, and social intrigue to dominate your city and rivals over time.

Enjoy upgraded graphics and multiplayer with up to 12 players for unique medieval gameplay.

THQ Nordic and developer Ashborne Games dropped a blog this week for The Guild – Europa 1410, as they delve deeper into the Dynasty portion of the game. Part of what makes the game intriguing is passing on your lineage over time, whether that be through a healthy family tree or one rooted in betrayal and deceit. The new blog talks about getting your characters hitches, having kids, and passing what you have learned and own down through the ages. You can read the blog on the game's Steam Page right now, as the game still has no release window set.

The Guild – Europa 1410

The Guild – Europa 1410 takes you back to the roots of the series, drawing inspiration from the original Europa 1400: The Guild. Starting at the head of a fledgling dynasty with only a modest business, your journey begins. As the years pass and your enterprise grows, you need to expand your family's influence and secure a succession to ensure your legacy endures. However, business and trade alone won't give you a voice in the town hall. To truly steer the fortunes of the city and ensure the law always favours your ambitions, you must engage in the intricate political landscape.

Use popularity, bribes, or even blackmail to climb the social ladder and secure your place in the highest offices. In The Guild – Europa 1410, you navigate a complex web of relationships, where every decision can impact your dynasty's future. Master the art of trade and production to build your wealth and use diplomacy and cunning to outmanoeuvre rivals. Build your legacy and make choices that will ripple through future generations. Whether through strategic alliances or open rivalry and clever schemes, the path to dominance is yours to choose.

Goods & Trade: As in every The Guild game, craft and trade is one of the core pillars of The Guild – Europa 1410. Choose from a wide variety of professions, like the blacksmith, alchemist or the tailor, and expand your business until you are the most influential magnate in the city. Each profession offers an immersive and unique gameplay experience, putting you in charge of your business' growth and success.

As in every The Guild game, craft and trade is one of the core pillars of The Guild – Europa 1410. Choose from a wide variety of professions, like the blacksmith, alchemist or the tailor, and expand your business until you are the most influential magnate in the city. Each profession offers an immersive and unique gameplay experience, putting you in charge of your business' growth and success. Theft & Robbery: For those who prefer alternative ways to make money, The Guild – Europa 1410 offers a different, more thrilling path. Engage in cart robberies, scout buildings for valuable loot, send your thieves to pickpocket unsuspecting citizens, and even kidnap people for ransom. The life of those who oppose the law is filled with danger but full of excitement and potential for great rewards. Alternatively, you can choose to uphold the law and patrol the streets with your guardsmen. Protect the city from criminals, maintain order, and earn the respect of all law-abiding citizens. Whether you choose a life of crime or one of virtue will have a significant impact on your fellow citizens.

For those who prefer alternative ways to make money, The Guild – Europa 1410 offers a different, more thrilling path. Engage in cart robberies, scout buildings for valuable loot, send your thieves to pickpocket unsuspecting citizens, and even kidnap people for ransom. The life of those who oppose the law is filled with danger but full of excitement and potential for great rewards. Alternatively, you can choose to uphold the law and patrol the streets with your guardsmen. Protect the city from criminals, maintain order, and earn the respect of all law-abiding citizens. Whether you choose a life of crime or one of virtue will have a significant impact on your fellow citizens. Politics & Intrigue: In The Guild – Europa 1410, politics is key. Securing one of the prestigious and powerful offices yourself can significantly advance your ambitions while impeding your rivals. And when necessary, a bit of blackmail can be just the tool to secure the support you need from other office holders. But beware – every criminal action you take could leave behind evidence, potentially to be used against you in court.

In The Guild – Europa 1410, politics is key. Securing one of the prestigious and powerful offices yourself can significantly advance your ambitions while impeding your rivals. And when necessary, a bit of blackmail can be just the tool to secure the support you need from other office holders. But beware – every criminal action you take could leave behind evidence, potentially to be used against you in court. Immersion: Experience a new level of immersion with state-of-the-art graphics that bring the world of The Guild to life like never before. From bustling marketplaces and busy workshops to the intricate architecture of the town hall, every detail is crafted to support the simulation of a realistic, historic city. Watch as new districts take shape and the landscape transforms around you, reflecting your own actions and the growth and development of the city.

Experience a new level of immersion with state-of-the-art graphics that bring the world of The Guild to life like never before. From bustling marketplaces and busy workshops to the intricate architecture of the town hall, every detail is crafted to support the simulation of a realistic, historic city. Watch as new districts take shape and the landscape transforms around you, reflecting your own actions and the growth and development of the city. Multiplayer: Challenge others and share your medieval adventures in exciting multiplayer sessions with up to 12 players. Compete, collaborate, and backstab your way to the top, harass your friends with cart ambushes, drag them to court, break into their houses, or challenge them to duels – the multiplayer mode offers countless opportunities to make sure every game is unique and memorable.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!