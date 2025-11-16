Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Evolving Skies, pokemon, pokemon cards, Sword & Shield

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies in November 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Eeveelution-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Evolving Skies in November 2025.

Article Summary Track the November 2025 market trends for top-value Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies cards on TCGPlayer.

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art remains the highest card at $2,218, despite a recent $40 dip in value.

Alternate Art cards show major price shifts, including sudden drops and recent spikes across key Eeveelutions.

Collector demand is reigniting for both Evolving Skies and modern Pokémon TCG Sword & Shield chase cards.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyperdrive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing now in November 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $2,218.00 Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $692.15 Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $571.85 Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $430.88 Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $409.88 Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $379.35 Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $305.56 Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $299.40 Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $176.70 Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $161.88 Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $128.00 Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $107.78 Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 217/203: $75.81 Noivern V Alternate Art 196/203: $70.72 Umbreon V Full Art 188/203: $58.96

A lot of movement this month, but that's no surprise for this historic set. Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art is down $40. That'd be a major hit for most cards. For this, it's nothing but market fluctuation expected for a card of this value. Umbreon V Alternate Art, however, has lost $100 in value, bringing its sudden ascent last month to something of a halt. Still, keep an eye on this one. It shot up out of nowhere after remaining steady for quite a while

Dragonite V Alternate Art has seen a $60 drop after its recent increase. Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art is up $80. Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art, Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art , and Rayquaza V Alternate Art were all relatively steady.

