Details For Basilisk & Aragog Event In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

April is a busy month for those in the Wizarding World fighting to suppress the Calamity in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Niantic's narrative mobile game which picks up the story of J. K. Rowlings' Harry Potter novels years later will wrap up its A Weasley Predicament Brilliant Event on Monday only to launch right into the second Adversaries event of the month. This Adversaries event, a battle-centric event that invites players to enter into three-tiered wizarding combat chains with enemies from the books, will take inspiration from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets with its two focused Adversaries: Aragog the Acromantula from one of the book's most terrifying scenes and the Basilisk that dwelt in the chamber, slithering and hissing through the walls of Hogwarts.

The details for this Aragog and Basilisk-focused Adversaries event in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite are as follows:

From Monday, April 12 at 11 a.m. PT–Thursday, April 15 at 11 a.m. PT, keep an eye out for the following: Increased Adversary sightings of the Aragog and the Basilisk Increased spawns of Wit-Sharpening Potion ingredients, such as Armadillo Bile, Ginger Root, Ground Scarab Beetles and Newt Spleen Master Notes will reduce all variants of Exstimulo and Wit-Sharpening Potions brew time by 25% Increased Wizarding XP and Challenge Family XP from completing Challenges

In addition to these standard features, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will offer XP bonuses for lower-level players.

Players between Level 4 and Level 14 will be able to access a special Baruffio's Spotlight Event during this time, with the following bonuses: Baruffio's Brain Elixir brew time reduced to 6 hours Master Notes will reduce Baruffio's Brain Elixir brew time by 50% Baruffio's Brain Elixir effects increased to 3X

If you haven't yet given Harry Potter: Wizards Unite a try, or if you started when it came out and gave up, this would be a great event on which to start playing or return to the game. It's quite easy to pick up, and these XP bonuses will help you level up quicker than standard.