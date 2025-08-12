Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: GUG

GUG Has Officially Launched On Steam This Morning

The experimental sandbox simulation roguelike game GUG has been released today, as you can try it out yourself right now on Steam

Indie game developer and publisher Martian Lawyers Club has launched its latest game GUG this morning, as the game is available on Steam. If you haven't checked the game out yet, this is a sandbox simulation roguelike title where you generate new lifeforms by typing words or phrases that will determine how they look and what they play like, as you then take them into battle. Choose your words carefully as you may not get what you expect, or get more than you bargained for. We have more info here as the game is live right now.

GUG

GUG is a wholly unique take on the roguelike and creature-battling genres in the most gloriously chaotic ways possible. Instead of collecting creatures, you'll generate them by typing the word or phrase you choose, like "banana flamethrower" or "hench dinosaur," and watch the gug appear in front of your eyes! Gugs are not just visually outlandish; they possess equally wacky functionalities. Each creature evolves visually and logically, allowing players to mix and match brains, attacks, movement styles, and passives across different gugs. GUG utilizes procedural logic systems to combine effects in strategic and unhinged ways, leading to unexpected synergies that can either thrive or spectacularly backfire with the next bright idea.

Adding another layer of unpredictability, the 'GUGverse' is a shared one. Gugs created by one player might appear in another's game, meaning a fearsome 'Toilet Cactus' from another player could derail an entire run. Every new GUG player that creates something makes the game larger and more unpredictable for everyone else. Players can encounter gugs made by others, upload and share their creations, and participate in regular challenges and "gug hunt bounties."

Type any word or phrase to create powerful gugs, with their appearance, behaviour, and battle style determined by your words.

Explore procedurally generated biomes with randomised rules and objectives, adapt and overcome!

Mix and match your gug squads however you wish on your path to victory or glorious failure

Encounter gugs made by other players and share your creations with fellow players across the GUGverse.

