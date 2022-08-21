The Eternal Cylinder Will Release On Next-Gen Consoles In October

Good Shepherd Entertainment and ACE Team are finally bringing The Eternal Cylinder to PS5 and Xbox Series X this October. The game will be released on both consoles as part of the massive Anniversary Update, which will be launched alongside it on October 13th. Those who have XSX or PS5 will be able to choose between 4K or rat tracing functions, as those will be included in Steam and the Epic Game Store versions moving forward with the update. You can check out more about the release down below.

The Eternal Cylinder takes place on an alien world teeming with surreal environments, exotic beings and awe-inspiring wonders, all dominated by The Cylinder: a gargantuan structure of ancient origin that relentlessly crushes everything in its path. You are but a tiny Trebhum – not the strongest or fastest creature, but born with the most powerful ability of all: adaptation. What you lack in size you'll need to make up for in resourcefulness and ingenuity – mutate and evolve your Trebhum family with new attributes and abilities to navigate hazardous obstacles and escape dangerous predators. Gather your herd and embark on the perilous journey to save your planet from The Eternal Cylinder. An Unforgettable Alien World… Explore a vast, open land with four unique biomes, each filled with extraordinary flora, bizarre fauna, and wondrous surprises and horrors at every turn.

…with Real-time Environmental Destruction: Each time The Cylinder roars to life, more of your beautiful planet is crushed under its weight, leaving nowhere to hide. Run for your life and watch out for new hazards created by the ancient destroyer to survive.

Build Your Own Alien Family: Choose from more than 50 mutations for each Trebhum, with special abilities like the power to fly, shoot tornadoes, grow spikes and more, to give your herd a variety of ways to overcome any danger. Each mutation grants a unique appearance for your lovable creatures, creating a growing family of diverse companions for your journey.

Solve Ancient Mysteries: Unlock ancient knowledge from past generations of Trebhum in hidden sanctuaries protected by a variety of clever puzzles.

Beware The Cylinder's Dark Servants: Be on guard for monstrous abominations created by The Cylinder to infest, consume and destroy every living thing on the planet.