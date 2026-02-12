Posted in: Games, Nexon, Video Games | Tagged: Embark Studios, the finals

The Finals Launches New 2026 Lunar New Year Event

The Finals has launched a new update this week as they are celebrating the Lunar New Year with the return of Bank It and more

Article Summary The Finals celebrates Lunar New Year 2026 with festive map makeovers and exclusive in-game decor.

Bank It mode returns, letting 12 players race to collect and bank coins for big rewards.

Earn free rewards daily by completing contracts, with up to 15 prizes including a Legendary final set.

Enjoy new Twitch drops and weapon balance changes as part of the latest update from Nexon and Embark Studios.

Nexon and Embark Studios have released the latest update for The Finals, as they celebrate the Lunar New Year with a special event and some other additions to the festivities. Players will see a ton of decor for the event, as well as the return of the Bank It mode, and a number of new rewards to claim. We have the dev notes and a trailer here, but there are more details on their website from the latest patch notes.

The Finals

A beautiful moon takes over the Arena, and rising lanterns float upwards, casting a soft glow across the Arena. The Lunar New Year festivities have officially started in The Finals! Don't miss the Lunar New Year decor scattered across many of the maps in the Arena. Pick prizes from the lanterns in the Lunar New Year collection event, and say hello to Bank It, a fan favorite returning as a limited-time mode. Alongside a refreshed store, you can also earn a brand-new set of free Twitch drops, read about bug fixes and some balance changes to weapons like the CB-01 Repeater, and more!

Return of Bank It: This fan-favorite 12-player PvP mode pits teams of three against each other in a race for cash. Players must eliminate rivals to generate and capture coins, then rush them to the vault to score points. One misstep can cost everything, as eliminated contestants drop all their coins—making every encounter risky and fiercely competitive. The Finals' The Lunar New Year celebration doesn't end there, more highlights include:

This fan-favorite 12-player PvP mode pits teams of three against each other in a race for cash. Players must eliminate rivals to generate and capture coins, then rush them to the vault to score points. One misstep can cost everything, as eliminated contestants drop all their coins—making every encounter risky and fiercely competitive. The Finals' The Lunar New Year celebration doesn't end there, more highlights include: Festive Map Makeover: This update will also feature rebranded, themed versions of maps players know and love, with Lunar New Year-themed touches across the recently released Fangwai City map, along with Las Vegas, Monaco, Seoul, and Fortune Stadium.

This update will also feature rebranded, themed versions of maps players know and love, with Lunar New Year-themed touches across the recently released Fangwai City map, along with Las Vegas, Monaco, Seoul, and Fortune Stadium. Free Rewards: Players can choose one reward to unlock daily, earned by completing contracts. The event will run for two weeks for a total of 14 free rewards, plus a 15th reward in the form of a Legendary final set at the end. In response to community feedback, players only need to collect 12 of the 14 rewards to receive the final Legendary set, offering more flexibility in how often they participate.

