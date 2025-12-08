Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Embark Studios, the finals

The Finals Launches Season 9: Dragon Rising This Week

The Finals has a new deadly season coming this week, as the team revealed more details about what's happening in Season 9: Dragon Rising

Article Summary Season 9: Dragon Rising introduces Fangwei City, a sprawling new map inspired by a Chinese megacity.

New 8v8 Point Break mode offers fast-paced attack-vs-defend action and shifting front-line battles.

Progression revamp with a unified World Tour, flexible sponsor system, and visible seasonal path.

Ranked updates, Double Jeopardy Cashout mode, and balance improvements enhance competitive play.

Developer and publisher Embark Studios has confirmed everything that will be in The Finals next season, as Season 9: Dragon Rising arrives this week. Taking inspiration from China's ancient heritage, the season puts their own twist on things with a new map, a new high-intensity 8v8 mode, an improved progression system, and several system improvements based on player feedback. We have mroe notes from the devs below and a video showing it all off here, as the season launches on December 10, 2025.

The Finals – Season 9: Dragon Rising

New Map – Fangwei City: A sprawling new arena inspired by a Chinese megacity, complete with skyscrapers, rivers, temples, gardens and dense urban districts – designed to support clearer navigation, strategic plays and dramatic verticality across its city landscape.

A sprawling new arena inspired by a Chinese megacity, complete with skyscrapers, rivers, temples, gardens and dense urban districts – designed to support clearer navigation, strategic plays and dramatic verticality across its city landscape. New Mode – Point Break: A new, large-scale, fast-paced 8v8 attack-vs-defend mode where objectives are fulfilled in waves. As the action ensues, the front line may shift forward as attackers destroy objectives, while defenders aim to hold the line. With explosions, momentum shifts and constant action, this mode offers a strategic yet accessible new way to play.

A new, large-scale, fast-paced 8v8 attack-vs-defend mode where objectives are fulfilled in waves. As the action ensues, the front line may shift forward as attackers destroy objectives, while defenders aim to hold the line. With explosions, momentum shifts and constant action, this mode offers a strategic yet accessible new way to play. Updated World Tour: The newly restructured World Tour will unify all modes into one seasonal journey, where players can see all of their progress in one place. This season will also introduce a map that shows the full seasonal path, including events, sponsors and other upcoming moments throughout the season.

The newly restructured World Tour will unify all modes into one seasonal journey, where players can see all of their progress in one place. This season will also introduce a map that shows the full seasonal path, including events, sponsors and other upcoming moments throughout the season. Flexible Sponsor System: Contestants will have access to a fully flexible sponsor system, which will allow them to sign with any sponsor at any time and offer the ability to change their sponsor at will. Free rewards will no longer be locked behind which sponsor a player chooses, players can earn and redeem all rewards from any sponsor. New loyalty tracks for Volpe and Ospuze will debut this season as well.

Contestants will have access to a fully flexible sponsor system, which will allow them to sign with any sponsor at any time and offer the ability to change their sponsor at will. Free rewards will no longer be locked behind which sponsor a player chooses, players can earn and redeem all rewards from any sponsor. New loyalty tracks for Volpe and Ospuze will debut this season as well. Competitive + Ranked Updates: Dragon Rising will feature updated ranked progression and unified reward structure where both Ranked and World Tour allow players to earn reward coins that they can use to choose their end-of-season rewards. Additionally, players can expect a new high-stakes Double Jeopardy system for Cashout, which introduces an event where the team that starts the double will risk losing some of their cash if they don't finish the job.

Dragon Rising will feature updated ranked progression and unified reward structure where both Ranked and World Tour allow players to earn reward coins that they can use to choose their end-of-season rewards. Additionally, players can expect a new high-stakes Double Jeopardy system for Cashout, which introduces an event where the team that starts the double will risk losing some of their cash if they don't finish the job. Quality of Life + Balance Updates: Contestants can also look forward to gameplay, combat and technical improvements, including dome/mesh shield improvements, weapon tuning, expanded customization options and much more.

