The Finals Releases Halloween Update With Ghoul Rush

The Finals has released a new update this week for Hallloween, as players can jump into a new limited-time event called Ghoul Rush

Indie game developer and publisher Embark Studios has released a new update for The Finals for Halloween, as they have introduced the Ghoul Rush. This is a limited-time event that will have a numebr of haunts and terrors mixed into the game, where you must survive the onslaught of ghouls who are looking to kill you. We have the ifner details below as this event will run until November 6, 2025.

The Finals – Ghoul Rush

In this 12-player showdown, players begin as a Survivor in free-for-all combat. Survivors must eliminate their opponents, but if they fall, they return to fight as a Ghoul, joining forces to hunt the remaining Survivors. Matches cap at five minutes, and victory goes to the Survivors if at least one manages to stay alive. With Ghouls respawning infinitely, the action never lets up – keeping every round fast, frantic and fiercely competitive.

Players can dive into Ghoul Rush, a new free-for-all asymmetrical mode where fallen Survivors return as undead Ghouls. The event also features exclusive Halloween rewards, 15 free cosmetics, a new "Apothecarion" DLC bundle, and spine-chilling map makeovers across Alfa Acta Forest, Monaco, Seoul, Kyoto, and Horizon.

Haunted Map Makeover: This update will also feature rebranded, themed versions of the maps players know and love. Step into Alfa Acta Forest under a dark, foggy full-moon night and experience eerie new touches across Monaco, Seoul, Kyoto and more.

This update will also feature rebranded, themed versions of the maps players know and love. Step into Alfa Acta Forest under a dark, foggy full-moon night and experience eerie new touches across Monaco, Seoul, Kyoto and more. Free Halloween Rewards: Players can choose one pumpkin to open per day for free to receive an exciting reward, which includes an entire collection of skins. Those who collect all 14 rewards will receive a legendary full bundle.

Players can choose one pumpkin to open per day for free to receive an exciting reward, which includes an entire collection of skins. Those who collect all 14 rewards will receive a legendary full bundle. Halloween Store Bundles: Contestants can pick up the haunting new DLC bundle – The Apothecarion, featuring one legendary outfit, one epic emote, one legendary weapon skin, one rare charm and 2,400 Multibucks.

