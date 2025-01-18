Posted in: Games, Nexon, Samsung, Video Games | Tagged: Neople, The First Berserker: Khazan

The First Berserker: Khazan To Launch On Glasses-Free 3D

In a new partnership with Samsung, The First Berserker: Khazan will be coming to Glasses-Free 3D on their Odyssey 3D monitor in April

Article Summary Experience The First Berserker: Khazan in immersive Glasses-Free 3D on Samsung's new Odyssey 3D monitor.

Follow Khazan's quest to reclaim honor in this intense action RPG set in the Pell Los Empire.

Uncover conspiracies, master lost skills, and navigate brutal environments for vengeance.

Launch on Samsung Odyssey 3D in April enhances the already thrilling player experience.

Developer Neople and publisher Nexon announced this weekend that they are working with Samsung to release The First Berserker: Khazan on Glasses-Free 3D. The new collaboration with Samsung will bring the game to life through their Odyssey 3D monitor, which they are launching this April, shortly after the game comes out on March 27. While there were no visuals to show off how it will look, the goal is to utilize the tech within the new monitor to give an immersive experience as you play. Hopefully, we'll see how it looks in the next month or so.

The First Berserker: Khazan

The First Berserker: Khazan is a hardcore action role-playing game. The player will become Khazan, the great general of the Pell Los Empire, who overcame death. He sets out to reveal the incidents that led to his downfall and seek vengeance from his enemies. Khazan and Ozma are the heroes who saved the Pell Los Empire from Hismar, the Berserk Dragon, and the Dragon Legion. However, General Khazan, falsely accused of treason, becomes a wretched outcast as he is condemned to exile beyond the empire through brutal torture. In the 89th year of the Pell Los Empire, the Great General Khazan is falsely accused of treason and banished to the snowy mountains. Having narrowly escaped death, Khazan embarks on a quest for vengeance. Witness his growth as he uncovers the conspiracies that led to his downfall, masters lost combat skills, and unveils the truth about the empire.

You Must Prevail: Survive the relentless pursuit of imperial forces, navigate conspiracies aimed at killing Khazan, and overcome the harsh environments you encounter.

Survive the relentless pursuit of imperial forces, navigate conspiracies aimed at killing Khazan, and overcome the harsh environments you encounter. You Must Remember: You were once a hero in the history of Arad, a once-in-a-lifetime figure. Recall the forgotten skills of battle learned through brutal torture and slay the enemies who defame and stand against you.

You were once a hero in the history of Arad, a once-in-a-lifetime figure. Recall the forgotten skills of battle learned through brutal torture and slay the enemies who defame and stand against you. You Must Reclaim: Find all potential enemies, reclaim everything that was taken from you, seek revenge, and regain the honor and glory that rightfully belong to you.

