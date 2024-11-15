Posted in: Games, Nexon, Video Games | Tagged: The First Descendant

The First Descendant Announces Season 2: Void Chaser

The First Descendant has confirmed a new season will arrive next month, as Nexon shared details about Season 2: Void Chaser

Article Summary Dive into The First Descendant Season 2: Void Chaser, launching this December with thrilling new content.

Meet new Descendants Keelan and Ines Raya as they battle through the Void and explore Albion's mysteries.

Challenge yourself in the new dungeon, Void Vessel, and face the evolving boss, Dread Armor.

Unlock new weapons, story quests, and customization options to enhance your gameplay experience.

Nexon revealed the next season coming to The First Descendant this morning, as Season 2: Void Chaser will launch this December. This season brings more story to the looter-shooter as the story of Albion unfolds before you as you investigate mysterious signals from the Deep Void. You'll encounter new dangers from abandoned Vulgus ships, as well as resources. Plus, you'll see the H.O.U.N.D recon unit's Keelan has been dispatched to explore the Void Vessel, which is all part of the search for the "Iron Heart." We have more details on the season below as it will be available on December 5.

The First Descendant – Season 2: Void Chaser

Belonging to H.O.U.N.D, a specialized reconnaissance unit for Void Vessel operations, both Keelan and Ines Raya are joining the fight for Albion. Keelan will be available at the launch of Season 2. He possesses toxic abilities and a consecutive dash skill that pierces through enemies. Ines Raya, the new female Descendant, will debut in the game's story following the season update and become playable with the season's January update. New Dungeon: Void Vessel: An unidentified abandoned ship has been discovered deep within the Void. In this new dungeon, a formidable boss named Dread Armor awaits. Not only is it massive in size, but its weapons evolve with each phase—from a handgun and shield to dual melee weapons, and finally to dual handguns. The Void Vessel is available in both Normal and Hard difficulties, and defeating Dread Armor will reward players with Keelan and a new companion, Fellow.

An unidentified abandoned ship has been discovered deep within the Void. In this new dungeon, a formidable boss named Dread Armor awaits. Not only is it massive in size, but its weapons evolve with each phase—from a handgun and shield to dual melee weapons, and finally to dual handguns. The Void Vessel is available in both Normal and Hard difficulties, and defeating Dread Armor will reward players with Keelan and a new companion, Fellow. New Arche Fellow: Restored from the Void Vessel's genetic material comes a familiar lifeform from the ancient Ancestors. Offering various battle support, this season's Shepherd Fellow is also customizable and always ready for some pets.

Restored from the Void Vessel's genetic material comes a familiar lifeform from the ancient Ancestors. Offering various battle support, this season's Shepherd Fellow is also customizable and always ready for some pets. New Sharen Story Quest: After failing to assassinate the cyborg Vulgus and becoming an Arche-driven body, players can begin to unlock the secrets behind Sharen and her archenemy through various new story quests.

After failing to assassinate the cyborg Vulgus and becoming an Arche-driven body, players can begin to unlock the secrets behind Sharen and her archenemy through various new story quests. New Ultimate Sharen: Unleash Ultimate Sharen's skills: Area Suppression hurls daggers in a 360-degree radius for devastating impact, while Caught in an Ambush boosts movement speed, reduces skill cooldowns, and reactivates stealth upon enemy kills. In stealth mode, Ultimate Sharen can now avoid traps, making her the perfect infiltrator for evading enemy detection in the Void Vessel.

Unleash Ultimate Sharen's skills: Area Suppression hurls daggers in a 360-degree radius for devastating impact, while Caught in an Ambush boosts movement speed, reduces skill cooldowns, and reactivates stealth upon enemy kills. In stealth mode, Ultimate Sharen can now avoid traps, making her the perfect infiltrator for evading enemy detection in the Void Vessel. New "Void Abyss" Intercept Battle: Descendants face their biggest challenge yet against giant bosses in this new battle. Disrupt their Void Reflux Mode to stop them from regenerating their parts and enhancing their abilities. Through this battle, Descendants will be able to receive Colossi-themed skins.

Descendants face their biggest challenge yet against giant bosses in this new battle. Disrupt their Void Reflux Mode to stop them from regenerating their parts and enhancing their abilities. Through this battle, Descendants will be able to receive Colossi-themed skins. New "Hammer and Anvil" Ultimate Weapon: Instead of an aiming function, the Hammer and Anvil supports a firing mode switch to Anvil Mode. Pressing the aim button switches the weapon into Anvil Mode, firing a single explosive projectile that detonates after a set duration, releasing pellets in all directions.

Instead of an aiming function, the Hammer and Anvil supports a firing mode switch to Anvil Mode. Pressing the aim button switches the weapon into Anvil Mode, firing a single explosive projectile that detonates after a set duration, releasing pellets in all directions. New "Voltia" Ultimate Weapon: New "Voltia" Ultimate Weapon – The Voltia Beam Rifle, available for free through the Season 2 battle pass, harnesses the electrical current discharge technology used in Bunny's suit, emitting energy that chains damage to enemies surrounding the initial target. Unique among firearms, Voltia can break Anti-Void shields, which are typically only destructible by skills, making it incredibly valuable in Void Vessel missions.

