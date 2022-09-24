The First Splatfest From Splatoon 3 Is Currently Underway

Nintendo has launched the first official Splatfest from Splatoon 3 as players have an interesting battle ahead of them. As you may recall from the previous game, Splatfest is basically an online competition where you are choosing what you like best in a specific question, and by choosing that item, you are fighting for that color on the battlefield. This time around, instead of the one or the other choices, you now have three to choose from as three teams will go at it simultaneously over a single question. You can play this Splatfest right now as it will run until the end of Sunday, September 25th, as you decide what you would bring to a deserted island.

What would you bring to a deserted island? Gear, Grub or Fun? Would you rather have tools, food or something to pass the time? What a tough research question—surely you must have flinched hearing it. Wait, you're saying we flinched, too? It might be that desert heat getting to everyone. Anyways! Choose which team you'd like to throw ink for and dive onto the battlefield! Splatoon and Splatoon 2 players are probably used to joining one of two sides, but yeah … Splatoon 3 has THREE sides. Talk about your triple threat!

After choosing their destiny, participants take it to Splatfest battles. The goal of a match is to ink as much of the stage as you can. The more matches your side wins, the closer you'll be to a resounding victory. Splatfests in Splatoon 3 also include Tricolor Turf War battles, which are 4-v-2-v-2! Splatfests only occur a handful of times a year, so we want to make sure that you're ready to claim your turf. Let us know if you need a code for a Nintendo Switch Online membership, or anything else (except a deserted island) to get ready.