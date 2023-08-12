Posted in: Frontier Developments, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Petroglyph Games, The Great War: Western Front

The Great War: Western Front Receives New Modding Update

There's a brand new update available for The Great War: Western Front, as Frontier Developments will let you now mod out the game.

Frontier Developments and Petroglyph Games dropped a new update into The Great War: Western Front recently that will allow for modding in the game. This new update allows players to redesign the battlefields of WWI however they see fit in an effort to create new stories within the epic RTS. The update is already available as part of the game's latest round of upgrades, as players have access to their own arsenal of modding tools, which will provide them access to basically turn the war into their own trench warfare sandbox. We got more details from the devs below.

"As part of an update rolled out on June 28, The Great War: Western Front players were introduced to an initial set of modding tools, allowing them to develop custom campaigns and 3D assets via a Model Converter, alongside an in-game Mod Manager supporting custom audio, textures, and models. This update also introduced seven new types of infantry and three highly requested tanks, including the iconic French Saint-Chamond. Today's update will extend modding support with the addition of a Map Editor and a UI Editor, allowing Commanders to create unique battlefields and take even greater control of the Western Front. The update will also introduce three new Skirmish and Multiplayer maps and a brand-new historical mission, created using the new modding tools."

"The Battle of Vimy Ridge, considered to be a defining moment for Canadian forces during the war, saw the usage of rolling barrages deployed to provide cover for the advancing troops as they demonstrated unwavering courage to capture a critical point on the Western Front. Additionally, Commanders can now view ongoing statistics from throughout their current campaign and reinforce their front lines with two new support trench emplacements – an Anti-Aircraft nest to keep the skies clear of enemy fighters and bombers, and an Ammo Cache which will reduce the supply cost to fire artillery batteries in the vicinity, but is at risk of detonating if destroyed."

