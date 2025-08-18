Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: Forever Entertainment, MegaPixel Studio, The House of the Dead 2

The House of the Dead 2: Remake Physically Comes To Switch

The House of the Dead 2: Remake will be getting a physical edition release for the Nintendo Switch, set to arrive in October

Article Summary The House of the Dead 2: Remake gets a physical Nintendo Switch release in October as a limited edition.

Includes a custom sleeve and three holographic cards for collectors and fans of arcade horror shooters.

Experience a full remake of the 1998 classic, with updated visuals, audio, modes, and optimized controls.

Fight solo or in co-op, face new zombies, explore multiple paths, and uncover different game endings.

Microids and Forever Entertainment announced today that they will release a physical edition of The House of the Dead 2: Remake for the Nintendo Switch. This will be a limited edition that brings the official remake to the console with some bonus features for those who truly are obsessed with the co-op arcade horror shooter and want to go the extra mile. However, they really didn't go too far overboard, as the only extra things you're getting are a custom sleve for the box and three holographic cards. This edition will go up for pre-order today, with the official release date set for Halloween, October 31, 2025.

The House of the Dead 2: Remake

Dive back into the world of arcade gaming as you face new threats in the heart of Italy in this full remake. Set two years after the initial episode, American AMS agents James Taylor and Gary Stewart are dispatched in Italy, following reports of a zombie epidemic. In charge of investigating the outbreak and ensuring the evacuation of the city's residents, they will soon find themselves fighting the fierce hordes of undead and other creatures. Joined by British agent Amy Crystal, the team must battle their way through a real nightmare, trying to save the few survivors they find along the way. Whether solo or with a partner, face up to new zombies and even tougher bosses in this intense, fast-paced shooter game!

A complete remake (visual, audio, and new modes) of the iconic shooting game originally released in arcades in 1998.

Play alone or with a partner using the joysticks and enjoy optimised handling for more precise aiming.

Non-stop frenetic action to revive the thrill of arcade games.

Several routes to explore and several endings to be discovered depending on how you play (solo or co-op mode, number of continues, etc.).

