The Inquisitor Receives February 2024 Release Date

Kalypso Media has revealed the official release date for The Inquisitor, as we'll see it released in early February for consoles and PC.

Kalypso Media finally put a formal release date on The Inquisitor, as the game will arrive for PC and consoles this February. The news came down this morning as the team revealed that the official date will be February 4, and they partnered that with a new developer video, which we have for you below. Enjoy the video!

"The Inquisitor transports players to an alternate 1500 A.D. rife with corruption and sin. In this alternate religious reality, Jesus did not die upon the cross but instead broke free and sought violent vengeance on non-believers. Centuries later, in the name of the Lord, an army of zealot Inquisitors continue to mercilessly enforce their so-called Holy Law. Set in the city of Koenigstein, players take on the role of Mordimer Madderdin, a servant of God and an Inquisitor whose duty is to investigate the crimes that plague the walls of the city. But, the malevolent mysteries extend far beyond the outskirts of Koenigstein. Unbeknownst to those around him, Mordimer is able to enter the mysterious Unworld. Here, he can uncover the sinister secrets that lie deep within the souls of his suspects… but at what cost? Take on multiple story-driven cases and use strategic sleuthing to track down and interrogate suspects, piece together evidence, or even resort to brute force to reveal the sacred truth."

Be the ultimate Holy Judge and Jury: Your role as an Inquisitor is to maintain order and enforce the faith in God. But the world is full of sinners who have lost their way. Decide the fates of those you judge in multiple story-driven cases and missions. This is a world where morality and what is right have long strayed from each other. So, will you show mercy or undying belief in The Holy Law?

Your role as an Inquisitor is to maintain order and enforce the faith in God. But the world is full of sinners who have lost their way. Decide the fates of those you judge in multiple story-driven cases and missions. This is a world where morality and what is right have long strayed from each other. So, will you show mercy or undying belief in The Holy Law? A morally tainted, non-linear tale: This is a dark and gritty story centered around a religion preaching revenge and violence. Multiple branching story choices will test your morality. Choose your path and decide what kind of Inquisitor you will be – one of pity or one of retribution – and ultimately, what mark you will leave on this world.

This is a dark and gritty story centered around a religion preaching revenge and violence. Multiple branching story choices will test your morality. Choose your path and decide what kind of Inquisitor you will be – one of pity or one of retribution – and ultimately, what mark you will leave on this world. Enlightened sleuthing: Mordimer has unique skills and abilities that allow him to solve the various crimes and mysteries that have befallen Koenigstein. Track down and interrogate suspects. Discover the hidden truths of the city and its inhabitants. Piece together the evidence and make your final judgments.

Mordimer has unique skills and abilities that allow him to solve the various crimes and mysteries that have befallen Koenigstein. Track down and interrogate suspects. Discover the hidden truths of the city and its inhabitants. Piece together the evidence and make your final judgments. Delve into the Unworld: Unbeknownst to those around him, Mordimer has the ability to enter the mysterious Unworld. There, he can discover the deeper secrets that suspects have tried to hide in their souls. But there is a grave risk when venturing into this world, and the dark force that reigns supreme here will do everything it can to destroy you for stepping foot into its realm.

Unbeknownst to those around him, Mordimer has the ability to enter the mysterious Unworld. There, he can discover the deeper secrets that suspects have tried to hide in their souls. But there is a grave risk when venturing into this world, and the dark force that reigns supreme here will do everything it can to destroy you for stepping foot into its realm. Persuasive interrogations: The 1500s remain a cruel era of justice. As an Inquisitor, you have free rein to use whatever methods and tools deemed necessary to persuade suspects to reveal 'the truth'. These optional interrogations date back to the times of the real Inquisition, and it's up to you to decide if and how much force to apply to those under your investigation.

The 1500s remain a cruel era of justice. As an Inquisitor, you have free rein to use whatever methods and tools deemed necessary to persuade suspects to reveal 'the truth'. These optional interrogations date back to the times of the real Inquisition, and it's up to you to decide if and how much force to apply to those under your investigation. Let your sword do the talking: Sometimes a tongue just needs to be cut right out in order to loosen it. A full sword-based combat system means various cases will let or even require you to use brute force. Master your blade, find your openings, and use your enemy's weak points against them.

