Posted in: Games, Jackbox Games, Jackbox Party Pack, Video Games | Tagged: Hypnotorious, The Jackbox Party Pack 10, Timejinx

The Jackbox Party Pack 10 Reveals Two New Games

The Jackbox Party Pack 10 has two new games on the way, as Timejinx and Hypnotorious will be a part of the game when it comes out this Fall.

Jackbox Games has revealed two new additions to The Jackbox Party Pack 10, the next entry in their minigame series, set to come out this Fall. The two games are Timejinx and Hypnotorious, both of which bring a little something different as you're getting a game involving parties through the decades, and another revolving around playing a specific type of character "under hypnosis." The two games will join the returning Tee K.O. 2 and another new title called FixyText. You can read more and check out a pair of trailers for the games below.

The Jackbox Party Pack 10: Timejinx

Timejinx is for 1-8 players who want to battle it out to see who's the least bad at knowing our timeline. Players will play the role of a time traveler who meets up with their ragtag group of friends for trivia night at the residence of our acerbic host, Jerri Rigg. Throughout the course of the wild night, players will be tasked to blend into random parties from different decades, navigate their way through a time loop, save a real historical figure from their evil imposter, and more.

Hypnotorious

This is a game for 4 to 8 players where you and fellow players take part in a virtual stage show where the host, a mysterious hypnotist, mesmerizes you, and then gives you a character to play. So thoroughly do you take on this new persona, that when he asks you a question, you will answer as that character! Each player will be keeping their characters somewhat secret because the game is all about deducing each other's identities. Once players answer their questions, you'll each try to group up based on perceived similarities. The players that group up accurately score a lot of points, so talking it out is key. But beware, as there is one amongst you who does not fit in at all! They are The Outlier. If you want to score big points, you'll need to identify the Outlier before it's too late. And the kicker is, The Outlier doesn't know they're The Outlier, so they'll be trying to figure it out like everyone else.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!