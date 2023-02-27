The Jackbox Party Pack 9 Releases New Content Update The Jackbox Party Pack 9 now has a few new options for languages as the latest update gives you a bit of an upgrade.

Jackbox Games has released a new content update for The Jackbox Party Pack 9, as players now have multiple language options available to them. Players now have the long-awaited Language Pack Update for the game, which now enables you to select every game in the pack in either French, Italian, German, Latin American Spanish, or Castilian Spanish. The team took the time to get every single game fully translated into each of those languages, starting at the game selection and settings, all the way until the end credits song after each game. We have more about the update below from the team and the changes they put into the game with a snippet from their latest blog, as the update is free right now.

"Making more of our games available in additional languages has always been our goal. For the first time ever you can enjoy a full Party Pack available in more than English! Let's take a look at our progress over the years:

On April 8th, 2020, Jackbox Games released Quiplash 2 InterLASHional, a game which took Quiplash 2 and gave it a robust update in four new languages. In 2021, we updated Drawful 2 in French, Italian, German, and Castilian Spanish. Then, in the summer of 2022, we released The Jackbox Party Starter, a collection of three of our more popular games fully localized from top to bottom in all previous languages plus Latin American Spanish. Now we've localized The Jackbox Party Pack 9 for our non-English speaking audiences!"

"To play, simply update your copy of The Jackbox Party Pack 9 on Steam, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch! As of February 27th, the Language Patch update is available on all platforms! The February 27th update includes additional content for all games in French, Italian, German, and Spanish, as well as minor bug fixes and enhancements."