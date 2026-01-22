Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble, SNK, The King Of Fighters | Tagged: Krohnen, The King Of Fighters AFK

The King Of Fighters AFK Adds Krohnen With New Event

The King Of Fighters AFK has added a new character in the form of Krohnen this week, along with a new event to close out January

Article Summary Krohnen joins The King Of Fighters AFK as a Legendary Rush synergy fighter in the latest update.

Krohnen Pick-Up Event runs until February 4, offering increased chances to recruit him to your roster.

Lucky Elpy Event introduces Alice Chrysler as a new Legendary supporter from January 26 to 30.

Glitch Arcade event lets players obtain Legendary pets Krohme and Joy between January 29 and February 11.

Netmarble dropped a new update this week for The King Of Fighters AFK, as they have added Krohnen to the game with a new event. They really didn't do much to hype the guy up, as he barely has a line of introduction to the game. They had more info, which we have for you below, about the event than the actual character. The update is officially live right now.

Krohnen

Krohnen is a Legendary fighter with Rush synergy. He is a mysterious young man who teamed up with Ángel for KOF and has a signature look that includes his goggles and cloak. The Krohnen Pick-Up Event, available until February 4, offers players an increased chance to recruit Krohnen to their roster. Additionally, the [Rush] Synergy Fighter Summon Event is also running during the same period, which makes it easier for players to obtain fighters with the [Rush] synergy. There will be more in-game events that provide generous rewards. The Lucky Elpy Event allows players to meet a new Legendary supporter, Alice Chrysler, and will run from January 26 to January 30. In addition, the Glitch Arcade will be available from January 29 to February 11. Players will have the opportunity to obtain new Legendary pets, Krohme and Joy, through this event. Krohme is a mole-like pet wearing goggles and a cloak, inspired by Krohnen.

The King Of Fighters AFK

The King Of Fighters AFK is based on SNK's The King Of Fighters IP. The game features iconic fighters from The King Of Fighters series reimagined in pixel art graphics that gamers are familiar with from The King Of Fighters R-2 on NeoGeo Pocket Color, allowing players to build their own team of favorite Fighters and enjoy dynamic combats. The excitement intensifies with 5v5 team battles, and players can strategically create their decks by combining up to 15 different Fighters and formations.

