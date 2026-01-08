Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: The King Of Fighters AFK

The King Of Fighters AFK Adds Orochi Chris To The Roster

The latest update to The King Of Fighters AFK adds Orochi Chris to the game as the latest fighter along with the usual event to match

Article Summary Orochi Chris joins The King Of Fighters AFK roster, bringing unique abilities from KOF '97 lore.

Players can recruit Orochi Chris in the limited-time Pick-Up Event running until January 21.

Special in-game events offer increased fighter recruitment and new legendary pets to collect.

Participate in the Road to the New Year Event for chances to obtain exclusive legendary and UQ-grade pets.

Netmarble released a new update today for The King of Fighters AFK, as the latest fighter to join the fray is Orochi Chris. We would like to tell you that Chris brings a little something different to the game, but this is the first character in a while where we don't feel like he's all that special beyond his design. There are others who do almost exactly the same stuff he does, they're just not all mixed together as one like he is. We have the finer details below about his addition, as well as new events happening in the game, as the content is now live.

The King Of Fighters AFK – Orochi Chris

Orochi Chris has been introduced to the world of The King Of Fighters AFK as part of this update. He is one of the Four Heavenly Kings of Orochi Hakkesshu who embodies cruelty and an impulse for destruction that was hidden until his true identity was revealed at the end of KOF'97. Chris wields purple flames in each hand to overwhelm his enemies. Players can enjoy a higher chance to add Orochi Chris to their roster through the Orochi Chris Pick-Up Event that runs until January 21. A series of in-game events invites players to enjoy playing the game and obtain various rewards:

[Solid] Synergy Fighter Summon Event (January 8 – January 21): Enjoy an increased opportunity to recruit fighters with the [Solid] synergy effect.

Enjoy an increased opportunity to recruit fighters with the [Solid] synergy effect. Lucky Elpy Event (January 12 – January 15): Meet a new Legendary supporter Cosplayer Kyoko.

Meet a new Legendary supporter Cosplayer Kyoko. Winter Sweets Event (January 15 – January 28): Offers the opportunity to add Legendary pets Honoka and Puffy Puppy to your collection. Honoka is a newly introduced pet, inspired by Orochi Crhis.

Additionally, the Road to the New Year Event is currently open until January 14, where players can meet Legendary pets Raikou and Wish Catcher. This event also offers the UQ-grade pet Magma, a horse-inspired pet, for checking in the game during the event period.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!