The King Of Fighters AllStar Releases New Major Update

Netmarble has a brand new massive update for The King Of Fighters AllStar which adds a ton of new content into the mix. There will be a new Event Tower added for a couple of characters, a new EX Rush Dungeon that will help you enhance a few rares, an expansion to the Tower of Trials, several new events being planned out, and more. We're kind of surprised no new characters were added to the mix, but after adding a bunch from Street Fighter, they probably want to pace that out. Here's the rundown from the devs of everything included.

The King Of Fighters AllStar adds Natural EX Angel as a playable character, created based on the recent title, The King of Fighters XV. Her fighter attributes include an [Extreme] Fighter's ATK increase of 40% and a Critical DMG by 60%. Additionally, her Special Skill deals poison DMG equal to 40% ATK every second (for 10 seconds) to all enemies. New battle cards have been added as well including the Angel Special Card, which offers a Special Skill to the fighter when equipped. The card increases ATK by 2%, Active Skill DMG by 4.5% and Critical DMG by 6%. Additional battle cards include a card set for Angel, and option cards will also be added. Players can celebrate this new game update with several in-game events including: New EX Rush Dungeon – Daily rewards include Rubies and Rare Enhancement Hammers, while new battle cards can be obtained at the Exchange Shop.

EX Angel and Leona Event Tower – Requires Natural EX Angel, BS Leona or 12 Leonap; players will have the opportunity to win Awakening EXP Mystery Box and Memory Mystery Box during this event.

XV Angel Event Codex – Rewards will be given after each mission is cleared. Players can receive King Of Fighters Purple Soul as a First-time Recruitment Reward for Natural EX Angel. Additionally, the Imprint Stone Selection Box will be available when each Awakening is reached.

Tower of Trials Expansion – High-tier levels have expanded from 60th Fl to 90th Fl. Players can battle various Boss Monsters and obtain multiple rewards such as Rubies, Dispatch Speed Up Ticket and Core Board Reset Item.

High-tier levels have expanded from 60th Fl to 90th Fl. Players can battle various Boss Monsters and obtain multiple rewards such as Rubies, Dispatch Speed Up Ticket and Core Board Reset Item. Additional Events: Players can participate in other events including Relay Roulette and Event Codex.