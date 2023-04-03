The King Of Fighters XV Adds Latest DLC Character Kim Kaphwan SNK has added a new character to The King Of Fighters XV as players can play as Kim Kaphwan starting tomorrow.

SNK dropped a new update for The King Of Fighters XV this week as they have now added Kim Kaphwan to the roster as DLC. A frequent fighter to both the KOF and Fatal Fury series, we're getting a much more toned-down version of the character as he looks a little less karate student and a lot more stoic. Which, let's be real, is something the character could use. The team also took the time to reveal a few new additions on the way to the game, as there will be a free DLC addition in Goenitz sometime this summer, while Sylvie Paula Paula will be showing up in the summer as well. Both characters join Najo, who was already announced as part of the Season 2 additions to the game, with two more characters on the way near the end of the year. We have more info for you below on these new additions, as well as the latest trailer showing off Kaphwan, as he will be added to the game tomorrow, April 4th.

"DLC character Kim Kaphwan makes his long-awaited appearance in The King Of Fighters XV Season 2, hot off the heels of Shingo Yabuki! His trademarks are his myriad midair specials and effective jumping attacks. In addition to the paid DLC characters, Goenitz, the boss of The King Of Fighters '96 makes his triumphant return in The King Of Fighters XV this summer for free. On the whole, The King Of Fighters XV Season 2 contains seven new characters: From Shingo Yabuki in winter to Kim Kaphwan in spring, as well as Sylvie Paula Paula, Goenitz (free DLC), and NAJD in summer—not to mention another two fighters on the horizon—it's shaping up to be a positively action-packed season. All six paid DLC characters are available in the Fighter Pass."