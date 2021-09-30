The King Of Fighters XV Shows Off New Characters At Tokyo Game Show

SNK revealed a lot more info about The King Of Fighters XV during Tokyo Game Show 2021 today, as we got to see two new characters being added. The two characters in question are named Isla and K'. Isla doesn't have a ton of backstory to her, only that she has similar powers to those of her rival, Shun'ei. Meanwhile, K' is a modified human with transplanted genes from Kyo Kusanagi, as he has the power to manipulate fire while also struggling to reclaim his lost memories. You can check out the stream about both characters as well as their respective trailers below.

The new The King of Fighters XV that transcends everything! Since its debut in 1994, the KOF fighting game series has been driving the world to excitement with its appealing characters and unique game system. Six years have passed since the last title in the series, and now KOF XV surpasses all of its predecessors in terms of graphics, systems, and online experience! A total of 39 characters are participating!: Classic popular characters, revived characters, new characters, and more! The most epic dream match in KOF history is about to begin!

Classic popular characters, revived characters, new characters, and more! The most epic dream match in KOF history is about to begin! KOF's story reaches its climax!: The latest KOF Saga continues from the previous title in Story Mode. This time, the story is coming to an explosive climax!

The latest KOF Saga continues from the previous title in Story Mode. This time, the story is coming to an explosive climax! The culmination of the series' battle system: Inheriting the series' traditional 3-on-3 team battle, KOF XV also features a new system. Enjoy an unprecedented sense of speed and freshness!

Inheriting the series' traditional 3-on-3 team battle, KOF XV also features a new system. Enjoy an unprecedented sense of speed and freshness! Easy and versatile online play: Rollback netcode has been adopted to reduce lag in online matches. There are also a variety of battle options that allow you to choose how you want to play!

Rollback netcode has been adopted to reduce lag in online matches. There are also a variety of battle options that allow you to choose how you want to play! KOF is fully packed with content to enjoy: Includes a Gallery with movies and voices, and a new DJ STATION with over 300 popular songs from the KOF series and more.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: KOF XV｜ISLA｜Trailer #30 (https://youtu.be/jah965-S2jk)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: KOF XV｜K'｜Trailer #31 (https://youtu.be/8TbovdP-tuM)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 【ENG】KOF XV SPECIAL PROGRAM (TGS2021 SNK) (https://youtu.be/QLJ0wcGGMFg)