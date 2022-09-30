The King's Dilemma: Chronicles To Launch Steam Next Fest Demo

Indie developer and publisher Big Trouble revealed The King's Dilemma: Chronicles will be getting a Steam Next Fest demo. Joining the ever-growing list of games that will be taking part in the event, the team revealed that they will be giving players a chance to experience a piece of the game for free from October 3rd-10th. Giving players an opportunity to see how heavy the crown actually is as you attempt to lead a council and make your kingdom prosperous. You can check out more about the game below before the demo happens next week.

Welcome to the Kingdom of Ankist, a place of daring expeditions, gruesome battles, mischievous schemes, and intriguing mysteries. You play as the "Head of the Council", the leader of the King's inner circle. Listen to the advice of your Council of Houses, or overrule their decisions. Face hundreds of dilemmas where every choice you make may affect your relationship with the other Houses, influence the well-being and resources of the kingdom, and change the course of history itself. Discover the lands of Ankist over a story spanning tens of generations, form alliances, survive betrayals, and prepare for the final uprising foretold by an ancient prophecy. Will you act for the greater good, or will you think only of yourself? Play as one of twelve different houses, each with their own narrative goal

Discover 300+ story-driven dilemmas through Ankist and its neighboring kingdoms

Choose branching narrative paths across six intertwined storylines

Use influence or corruption to overturn the decisions of the Council

Make and break alliances in the Council

Invest in research, technology, buildings, and prepare for the final battle

Play across generations, choose your heir and their personality and goals

Explore multiple endings across many playthroughs, each lasting 3 to 4 hours