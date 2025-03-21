Posted in: Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: The Knightling, Twirlbound

The Knightling Announces Plans For Release This August

One of the more anticipated titles of the year, The Knightling has been confirmed for release this August on PC and consoles

Embark on a heroic quest as a trainee knight with a powerful shield to save the missing Sir Lionstone.

Master defensive tactics with the magical shield; block, parry, and conquer foes in thrilling combat.

Explore Clesseia's varied regions, unlocking secrets and new abilities to aid in your adventure.

Developer Twirlbound and publisher Saber Interactive have announced the official release date for their upcoming game, The Knightling. We've been patiently waiting to learn when this game will come out ever since we played the demo at PAX West last year. If you haven't seen this yet, you play a knight in training trying to help a legendary knight who has gone missing but left behind their mighty magical shield. Now we know the game will arrive for PC and all three major consoles on August 28, 2025. With the news comes a new trailer you can check out.

When Sir Lionstone, the legendary protector of the great city of Clesseia, mysteriously disappears, it's up to his plucky Knightling to take up his magic shield, become the hero the people need, and find Sir Lionstone before it's too late. Explore the enchanting lands of Clesseia, battle monsters, and bandits, unearth the realm's long-lost secrets, and unlock the extraordinary powers of Sir Lionstone's mighty shield. Who says you need a sword to save the day?!

All Heroes Start Small : Play as the Knightling, a brave knight-in-training who must embark on a daring quest to rescue their mentor, the great Sir Lionstone. Battle powerful foes, upgrade and master your abilities, and protect the people of the realm. Gather your courage and prove that even the smallest among us can be a hero!

The Best Offense Is a Good Defense : Armed with only Sir Lionstone's magical shield, you must harness its power in action-packed combat to take on the realm's greatest challenges. Use the shield's might to block, bash, parry, and create openings in your enemies's defenses, then finish the job with huge attacks and combos.

Slide Into Adventure : Set off for adventure across Clesseia's many varied regions, using the power of the shield to slide across the land. Explore the world, mastering platforming and puzzle challenges to earn rewards for upgrades, and use the shield's unique movement abilities to traverse the realm with ease.

